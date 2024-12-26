New appeal after Christmas Eve sighting of Marc Drostle missing from Aviemore

Missing person Marc Drostle may have been spotted in woods near Grantown on Christmas Eve.

The 28-year-old is believed to have been seen in the Anagach Woods area around 3pm on Tuesday December 24.

Mr Drostle travelled to the area from London on Thursday December 12.

Several sightings of him have been reported in the Abernethy National Nature Reserve, near Nethy Bridge, between Thursday December 19 and Saturday December 21.

Mr Drostle is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build, with dark hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack.

Inspector Ross McCartney of Police Scotland said: “Concern for Marc’s wellbeing continues to grow and we are appealing to anyone with any information on where he may be to come forward.

“We also ask people to check gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.

“Anyone with sightings or information of where Marc may be should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 1774 of 21 December.”