Loose lynx CAPTURED in Cairngorms – as first images of ‘illegal’ cats released

Two lynx which were “illegally released” into the Cairngorms have been successfully captured.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) alongside police were able to catch the two big cats overnight.

The animals are now in quarantine at the Highlands Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

It is understood they will be transferred to Edinburgh Zoo.

RZSS slammed the release of the two lynx as “highly irresponsible” and said that the cats would have died if left out in the wild.

The lynx have been nicknamed “The KillieHuntly Two” and appear to be in good health.

David Barclay, manager of the RZSS Saving Wildcats team, said, “We set live trail cameras near baited traps and it was a long night for our specialist keepers who were taking turns to monitor any activity.

‘We condemn the illegal release of these lynx’

“It was amazing to see the lynx being captured safely and humanely, which makes the lack of sleep more than worth it.

“Biosecurity laws mean the cats need to spend 30 days in suitable quarantine facilities, so we will transfer them from Highland Wildlife Park to Edinburgh Zoo, where we will further assess their health and welfare.

“Long-term, they may return to Highland Wildlife Park, which is near where they were trapped, though it is too early to say for certain.”

RZSS chief executive David Field said, “We condemn the illegal release of these lynx in the strongest possible terms.

“It was a highly irresponsible act and it is very unlikely they would have survived in the wild due to a lack of adequate preparation.

“Their abandonment was reckless to the animals, the public the community and nature.

RZSS is appealing for anyone with information on how they came to be in the area to contact police.