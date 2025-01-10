Trappers track paw prints in snow during Cairngorms search for two lynx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trappers track paw prints in snow during Cairngorms search for two lynx

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two other cats were trapped and quarantined by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

By Ena Saracevic & Michelle Henderson
Paw prints spotted during the hunt for two lynx. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Trappers have found paw prints in snow during their search for a further two lynx cats in the Cairngorms.

The pair were spotted in the Cairngorms this morning.

And search efforts were swiftly underway once more in the national park to catch the big cats, seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area, near Kingussie.

Police received a report of a sighting being captured on a wildlife camera at around 7.10am this morning, and specialist teams from the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig have been drafted in to work with officers to capture the pair.

This morning, the search team found a series of paw prints and evidence of the cats’ presence as they continue their attempts to catch the lynx.

The forest entrance where it is believed the Lynx were released, with straw containing porcupine quills still evident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park say they are working diligently to  “safely retrieve the animals”.

‘Further traps’ baited to ‘safely’ capture the two lynx

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Two more lynx have been sighted in the same Cairngorms location where we successfully captured a pair yesterday.

“Further traps are being baited in the area and the hope is that these animals will be safely and humanely captured.

“They will then be taken to Edinburgh Zoo to join the two captured yesterday in quarantine.

“RZSS condemns the release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms.

“We urge anyone with information on the release of these lynx to contact police on 101.”

Police officers and Cairngorm National Park Authority Rangers remain in attendance.

The public are being asked to steer clear of the area as a build-up of people could disturb the animals.

Paw prints in the snow, with a pound coin for scale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Search comes 24 hours after two further lynx trapped and quarantined

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two lynx were trapped and quarantined by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The lynx were “illegally released” in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, on Wednesday afternoon.

They have since been transferred to Edinburgh Zoo where they will remain in quarantine for 30 days.

The first pair of cats, pictured, are now in quarantine. Image: RZSS.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter as they piece together how the lynx ended up in the woods.

Officers said “although it may be tempting” to try find the lynx and take pictures, people should not travel into the area – particularly in the current weather conditions.

If anyone saw anything in the area or has any information, they should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0387 of Friday, January 10.

