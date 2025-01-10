Trappers track paw prints in snow during Cairngorms search for two lynx

Trappers have found paw prints in snow during their search for a further two lynx cats in the Cairngorms.

The pair were spotted in the Cairngorms this morning.

And search efforts were swiftly underway once more in the national park to catch the big cats, seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area, near Kingussie.

Police received a report of a sighting being captured on a wildlife camera at around 7.10am this morning, and specialist teams from the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig have been drafted in to work with officers to capture the pair.

This morning, the search team found a series of paw prints and evidence of the cats’ presence as they continue their attempts to catch the lynx.

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park say they are working diligently to “safely retrieve the animals”.

‘Further traps’ baited to ‘safely’ capture the two lynx

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Two more lynx have been sighted in the same Cairngorms location where we successfully captured a pair yesterday.

“Further traps are being baited in the area and the hope is that these animals will be safely and humanely captured.

“They will then be taken to Edinburgh Zoo to join the two captured yesterday in quarantine.

“RZSS condemns the release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms.

“We urge anyone with information on the release of these lynx to contact police on 101.”

Police officers and Cairngorm National Park Authority Rangers remain in attendance.

The public are being asked to steer clear of the area as a build-up of people could disturb the animals.

Search comes 24 hours after two further lynx trapped and quarantined

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two lynx were trapped and quarantined by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The lynx were “illegally released” in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, on Wednesday afternoon.

They have since been transferred to Edinburgh Zoo where they will remain in quarantine for 30 days.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter as they piece together how the lynx ended up in the woods.

Officers said “although it may be tempting” to try find the lynx and take pictures, people should not travel into the area – particularly in the current weather conditions.

If anyone saw anything in the area or has any information, they should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0387 of Friday, January 10.

