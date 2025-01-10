WATCH: Footage shows second lynx pair on the loose in the Cairngorms

Camera trap footage has revealed the last sighting of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park.

The Press and Journal have been sent the most up-to-date footage of a pair of lynx that were spotted overnight in the early hours of December 10.

Search efforts have been going on all day to catch the big cats, seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area, near Kingussie.

Police received a report of a sighting being captured on a RZSS wildlife camera at around 7.10am this morning, and specialist teams from the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig have been drafted in to work with officers to capture the pair.

Video footage shows the two lynx investigating the area before moving off camera.

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two lynx were trapped by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park say they are working diligently to “safely retrieve the animals”.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Two more lynx have been sighted in the same Cairngorms location where we successfully captured a pair yesterday.

“Further traps are being baited in the area. The hope is that these animals will be safely and humanely captured.

This morning, the search team found a series of paw prints and evidence of the new cats’ presence as they continue their attempts to catch the lynx.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter as they piece together how the lynx ended up in the woods.

Officers said “although it may be tempting” to try find the lynx and take pictures, people should not travel into the area.

