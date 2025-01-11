Lynx dies after being captured following illegal release in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lynx dies after being captured following illegal release in the Cairngorms

The RZSS confirmed the sad news after the animal was captured after being let loose illegally.

By Ross Hempseed
Two lynx prowling the forests of the Cairngorms. Image: RZSS.
Two lynx prowling the forests of the Cairngorms. Image: RZSS.

A lynx, which was released illegally in the Cairngorms, has now died.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed the sad news on Saturday, January 11.

The lynx was part of a second pair released in the e Dell of Killiehuntly area within the Cairngorms on Friday.

Teams from RZSS, police and wildlife experts worked overnight to capture the animals released illegally.

The RZSS recaptured four lynx in total, with the first pair being transported to Edinburgh Zoo and quarantined.

However, the RZSS confirmed another two lynx had been sighted, so teams were dispatched to catch them for they would have died in the wild alone.

The second pair were successfully caught, however, it has now been announced that one of the cats has died.

One of the four lynx caught in Cairngorms has died

Dr Helen Senn, Head of Conservation at the Highland Wildlife Park wearing a blue zipper fleece and an orange hat.
Dr Helen Senn, who is based at the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dr Helen Senn, RZSS Head of Conservation said: “After extensive efforts to capture these animals safely and humanely, we were very sad to discover that one of them has died overnight.

“We do not yet know the circumstances behind its death but will be carrying out a postmortem to try to establish what happened.

“Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare.

“We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves. Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians will now ensure that they get the best possible care moving forward.

“The surviving member of the pair will now be heading down to Edinburgh to quarantine alongside the two lynx who were captured on Thursday.”

Read more about the Lynx:

Conversation