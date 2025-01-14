Highlands & Islands Drugs bust in Orkney after as police find heroin in car The investigation remains ongoing. By Alberto Lejarraga January 14 2025, 5:47 pm January 14 2025, 5:47 pm Share Drugs bust in Orkney after as police find heroin in car Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6669451/heroin-orkney-churchill-barrier-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Police seized the class A drug during a routine patrol. Heroin worth thousands of pounds has been seized by police after they stopped a car in Orkney. Officers made the drug bust near Churchill Barrier number 1, St Mary’s Village, as part of what were described as “routine patrols” on Monday January 13. A quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of £2,700 was seized. Police have confirmed their investigation remains open.
