Crash closes A9 road near Golspie

The A9 has closed in both directions after a crash near Golspie.

Emergency services rushed to attend a crash on the A9 at Culmaily at around 2.40pm today.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there have been any serious injuries.

It is understood the fire service are not in attendance.

In a post to social media, Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions at Culmaily, near Golspie due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

