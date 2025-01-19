Emergency services rush to A9 crash near Carrbridge

A section of the A9 is restricted after a crash near Carrbridge.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the road at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

The road remains restricted in both directions.

Motorists are being told to use caution on approach.

It is understood the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are not in attendance.

Long queues of traffic are building up in the area.

A9 road restricted in both directions

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 at Carrbridge is currently restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there has been any injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.