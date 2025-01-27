Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9.

Officers and paramedics were called to a collision involving one car north of Dunbeath around 8:50am on Monday January 27.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, January 27, 2025, we were called to a road crash involving one car on the A9, north of Dunbeath.

“A woman was taken to hospital following the crash.”