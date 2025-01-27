Highlands & Islands Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash Police and paramedics were called to the Inverness to Thurso road on Monday morning. By Alberto Lejarraga January 27 2025, 1:00 pm January 27 2025, 1:00 pm Share Woman taken to hospital after A9 crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6680204/a9-crash-dunbeath/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash took place north of Dunbeath. Image: Google Maps A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9. Officers and paramedics were called to a collision involving one car north of Dunbeath around 8:50am on Monday January 27. A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday, January 27, 2025, we were called to a road crash involving one car on the A9, north of Dunbeath. “A woman was taken to hospital following the crash.”
