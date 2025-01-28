Highlands & Islands 15-year-old boy attacked by two youths in Conon Bridge Officers investigating the assault are appealing for information. By Alberto Lejarraga January 28 2025, 8:54 am January 28 2025, 8:54 am Share 15-year-old boy attacked by two youths in Conon Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6680738/conon-bridge-attack-leanaig-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The assault took place on Leanaig Road. Image: Google Maps A 15-year-old has been assaulted in Conon Bridge. The incident took place on Leanaig Road at around 9pm on Sunday, January 19. Officers said the teenager was assaulted by two male youths. The investigation remains open, and police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the assault. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (CR/25188/25 refers).
