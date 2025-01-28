15-year-old boy attacked by two youths in Conon Bridge

A 15-year-old has been assaulted in Conon Bridge.

The incident took place on Leanaig Road at around 9pm on Sunday, January 19.

Officers said the teenager was assaulted by two male youths.

The investigation remains open, and police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the assault.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (CR/25188/25 refers).