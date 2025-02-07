Invergordon FC: Plans for home ground revamp challenged by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Invergordon FC: Plans for home ground revamp challenged by council

Council planners have indicated they would not approve the application without more input from the club.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
aerial view of invergordon fc's new pitch plans with floodlights and new stand
Aerial view of Invergordon FC's new ground plans. Supplied by Macbeath Architects.

Invergordon Football Club have lodged new plans for a complete revamp of their home ground.

The plans seek to transform the team’s pitch, on the recreation grounds, adding floodlights and a new stand for spectators.

It comes as the team has high hopes for a Highland League promotion after a successful start to this year’s North Caledonian League.

The reigning league champions will also reduce the size of their current pitch and install five metre high fencing.

However, council planners have raised concerns over the club’s parking and public transport facilities.

New seating and sizing

The new stand will be south-east facing with a demountable stand installed with 144 seats.

Team dugouts will also be installed as part of the new stand for spectators.

The pitch will shrink from it’s current size to 102 x 70 yards, to accommodate for the new seating as well as the lighting.

Invergordon FC’s planned new stand and team dugouts. Supplied by Macbeath Architects.

Floodlighting and fencing

As part of the playing ground overhaul, flood lighting and fencing will be installed around the new pitch.

Five metre high fencing will cordon off the pitch and restrict it to three entry and exit points.

Two gates will be installed on either side of the clubhouse, and a turnstile installed on the north end of the park.

Eight new lighting masts will be installed surrounding the pitch.

Information on the lighting suggests it is of a sporting standard, with low levels of LED flicker “suitable for HDTV broadcasting.”

The pitch size will be reduced to make room for the seating and lighting. Supplied by Macbeath Architects.

Officers ask for clarification on plans

Since the application was lodged, Transport planning officers have raised parking and access concerns.

They have criticised the lack of public transport, bicycle and parking facilities mentioned for the new ground.

Officers stated that “an existing informal parking area adjacent to the existing football pitch” is “insufficient” and ask for clarification from the team.

It could prove a setback for the club as the transport officers have not yet supported the application.

Kyle Maclean, left, and Cameron Mackintosh with the NCL trophy last season. Supplied by Shaun Kerr/Invergordon FC.

Council ‘not aware’ of football ground funding

Application documents suggest the Invergordon Common Good Fund will be partly involved in the project.

However, a Highland Council spokesperson said they “are not aware of any funding coming from the Common Good Fund.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Invergordon FC’s pitch is not owned by Invergordon’s Common Good Fund.

Read more Highland Council stories

Conversation