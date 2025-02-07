Invergordon FC: Plans for home ground revamp challenged by council

Invergordon Football Club have lodged new plans for a complete revamp of their home ground.

The plans seek to transform the team’s pitch, on the recreation grounds, adding floodlights and a new stand for spectators.

It comes as the team has high hopes for a Highland League promotion after a successful start to this year’s North Caledonian League.

The reigning league champions will also reduce the size of their current pitch and install five metre high fencing.

However, council planners have raised concerns over the club’s parking and public transport facilities.

New seating and sizing

The new stand will be south-east facing with a demountable stand installed with 144 seats.

Team dugouts will also be installed as part of the new stand for spectators.

The pitch will shrink from it’s current size to 102 x 70 yards, to accommodate for the new seating as well as the lighting.

Floodlighting and fencing

As part of the playing ground overhaul, flood lighting and fencing will be installed around the new pitch.

Five metre high fencing will cordon off the pitch and restrict it to three entry and exit points.

Two gates will be installed on either side of the clubhouse, and a turnstile installed on the north end of the park.

Eight new lighting masts will be installed surrounding the pitch.

Information on the lighting suggests it is of a sporting standard, with low levels of LED flicker “suitable for HDTV broadcasting.”

Officers ask for clarification on plans

Since the application was lodged, Transport planning officers have raised parking and access concerns.

They have criticised the lack of public transport, bicycle and parking facilities mentioned for the new ground.

Officers stated that “an existing informal parking area adjacent to the existing football pitch” is “insufficient” and ask for clarification from the team.

It could prove a setback for the club as the transport officers have not yet supported the application.

Council ‘not aware’ of football ground funding

Application documents suggest the Invergordon Common Good Fund will be partly involved in the project.

However, a Highland Council spokesperson said they “are not aware of any funding coming from the Common Good Fund.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Invergordon FC’s pitch is not owned by Invergordon’s Common Good Fund.

