Home News Highlands & Islands

Portmahomack hotel goes on the market for £295,000

The Castle Hotel has been put up for sale as the owners prepare to retire.

By Michelle Henderson
The Castle Hotel in Portmahomack has gone up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial
A popular Easter Ross hotel and pub has gone up for sale as its owners prepare to retire.

The Castle Hotel in Portmahomack hits the open market with a guide price of £295,000.

Overlooking the Dornoch Firth, the small waterside property could be the perfect investment for someone looking to branch out on their own.

Described as a ‘hidden gem’, the hotel has become an important part of the picturesque fishing village.

The bar to the right with bar stool as large dining table sits to the left. Th bright green wall to the rear of the image has a log burner.
The log burner in the main bar creates a cosy welcoming space for guests. Image: ASG Commercial.
Beyond the bar, lies an elevated platform where punters can find the bar pool table.
The business was last on the market back in 2021 when the current owners took the helm.

After a little over three years, and after a range of interior renovations, they are preparing to step down.

What lies beyond the front door?

The four-star Castle Street hotel sits back from Harbour Street and is just a short distance from the coastline.

Walking through the front door of the terraced two-storey property, guests are welcomed into the hotel’s main bar and dining space.

Stainless steel appliances in a commercial kitchen.
The large commercial kitchen has all modern appliances. Image: ASG Commercial.

To the right of the hotel’s L-shaped bar lies a small seating and dining area.

Guests can enjoy eating by the warmth of the fire as they take in the breathtaking views overlooking the firth.

The remaining ground floor is made up of a large commercial kitchen featuring a range of appliances and a rear garden.

Elevated vews of the Dornoch Firth overlooking a row of homes.
Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Dornoch Firth. Image: ASG Commercial.

It houses a tool shed, beer cellar and wine and spirit store.

The first floor is where you will find all four of the hotel’s fully furnished rooms, as well as laundry facilities.

Its accommodation includes a mix of family, double and twin rooms to meet a range of needs.

The property also features additional rooms that are currently being used for the owner’s own quarters.

Double bed and single bed in family hotel room.
The hotel is home to four letting rooms. Image: ASG Commercial.
Double room with chairs at the window.
The rural hotel currently offers both family rooms and double/twin accommodations. Image: ASG Commercial.

They offer an ensuite bedroom, a kitchenette, a dining space, office space, a utility room and a lounge.

The hotel is described as having a cosy feel, ideal for guests looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

