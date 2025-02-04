Plans for hot food takeaway in North Uist and a prescription locker in Stornoway

Welcome to Western Isles Planning Ahead, The Press and Journal’s monthly planning round-up.

Two glamping pods for Lochboisdale

Robert Graham Martindale of South Uist has applied for permission to site two glamping pods on land at 442 Lochboisdale, North Uist.

The pods will be available for seasonal letting, catering to the many tourists visiting the area.

The development will be on croft land, accessed via a new road formed as part of the project.

The application was lodged with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar on January 23.

Stornoway business park will have 11 units

Newton Gateway Limited has lodged an application for a new business park in Stornoway.

The application, submitted by Mark Macleod, proposes three steel containers at Sandwick Road, which will house 11 business units.

The application and drawings were lodged on January 22.

The company already offers storage units on the island.

It is hoped the business units will create more jobs on the island.

Prescription locker in Stornoway town centre

KJ MacDonald Pharmacy on Cromwell Street, Stornoway, has applied to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to install a prescription collection machine outside its premises.

The locker will be housed in the existing shopfront window.

The application, lodged on January 15 by MI Design on behalf of Amiry and Gilbride Healthcare Ltd, includes a planning statement that says:

“The replacement to the right-side window will accommodate a pick-up prescription collection machine.

“The existing frame and stall riser will be retained, and any artwork to the front of the machine will be in keeping with the current look of the pharmacy and existing signage.”

The shop window, dating from the twentieth century, is constructed of timber and masonry, with a main entrance timber door with glass panels.

Takeaway at farm shop in North Uist

Dunes Catering based at Druim Torrach, 17 Hougharry, Isle of North Uist, has applied for a takeaway.

The application, submitted by owner Anne MacLellan on January 12, seeks permission for a change of use from a retail building to a hot food business.

The takeaway would be based within a farm shop at Hougharry.

Cyber attack on Western Isles Council

On Tuesday November 7 2023, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/ Western Isles Council experienced a criminal cyber incident.

As a result, the online planning portal remains unavailable.

To ensure public access to planning documents, interim systems have been implemented on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s temporary website, with a limited number of documents per application available.

Anyone wishing to view full application files can do so at:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar offices, Sandwick Road, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2BW

Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula, HS7 5LA

