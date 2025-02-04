Plans for hot food takeaway in North Uist and a prescription locker in Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for hot food takeaway in North Uist and a prescription locker in Stornoway

The monthly round-up of planning applications from Western Isles Council.

By Louise Glen
Planning Ahead logo over the picture of a chemist in Stornoway.
Planning Ahead Western Isles. Image: Google Street View/ DC Thomson.

Welcome to Western Isles Planning Ahead, The Press and Journal’s monthly planning round-up.

It joins our Oban and Fort William, north-east and Inverness series, offering readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This month, we feature plans for glamping pods in Lochboisdale, a prescription locker in Stornoway, a business park in Stornoway, and a takeaway in North Uist.

Two glamping pods for Lochboisdale

Glamping pods planned for Lochboisdale. Image: Western Isles Council/ Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Robert Graham Martindale of South Uist has applied for permission to site two glamping pods on land at 442 Lochboisdale, North Uist.

The pods will be available for seasonal letting, catering to the many tourists visiting the area.

The development will be on croft land, accessed via a new road formed as part of the project.

The application was lodged with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar on January 23.

Stornoway business park will have 11 units

Newton Gateway Limited has applied to build a business park in Stornoway. Image: Western Isles Council/ Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Newton Gateway Limited has lodged an application for a new business park in Stornoway.

The application, submitted by Mark Macleod, proposes three steel containers at Sandwick Road, which will house 11 business units.

The application and drawings were lodged on January 22.

The company already offers storage units on the island.

It is hoped the business units will create more jobs on the island.

Prescription locker in Stornoway town centre

A prescription locker is planned for Stornoway town centre. Image: Western Isles Council/ Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

KJ MacDonald Pharmacy on Cromwell Street, Stornoway, has applied to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to install a prescription collection machine outside its premises.

The locker will be housed in the existing shopfront window.

The application, lodged on January 15 by MI Design on behalf of Amiry and Gilbride Healthcare Ltd, includes a planning statement that says:

“The replacement to the right-side window will accommodate a pick-up prescription collection machine.

KJ Macdonald pharmacy in Stornoway
KJ Macdonald Ltd in Stornoway. Image: Google Street View/ DC Thomson.

“The existing frame and stall riser will be retained, and any artwork to the front of the machine will be in keeping with the current look of the pharmacy and existing signage.”
The shop window, dating from the twentieth century, is constructed of timber and masonry, with a main entrance timber door with glass panels.

Takeaway at farm shop in North Uist

Plans for a hot takeaway have been lodged with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. Image: Western Isles Council/ Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Dunes Catering based at Druim Torrach, 17 Hougharry, Isle of North Uist, has applied for a takeaway.

The application, submitted by owner Anne MacLellan on January 12, seeks permission for a change of use from a retail building to a hot food business.

The takeaway would be based within a farm shop at Hougharry.

Cyber attack on Western Isles Council

On Tuesday November 7 2023, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/ Western Isles Council experienced a criminal cyber incident.

As a result, the online planning portal remains unavailable.

To ensure public access to planning documents, interim systems have been implemented on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s temporary website, with a limited number of documents per application available.

Anyone wishing to view full application files can do so at:

  • Comhairle nan Eilean Siar offices, Sandwick Road, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2BW
  •  Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula, HS7 5LA

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Western Isles Planning Ahead looks at applications submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

It will be published at the end of each month and featured in our weekly Oban and Hebrides newsletter.

Read more about each application:

Conversation