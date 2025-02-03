New owners of Crafts and Things in Glencoe to honour cafe’s heritage

The new owners of Crafts and Things plan to keep it at the heart of the Glencoe community by serving up delicious cakes and soups, as it always has.

Jack Dewey, along with mum and dad Debbie and Andrew, took over the cafe and gift shop earlier this month.

The former human resources executive, aged 26, plans to “modernise where it is needed” but also wants to honour the 57-year history of the Glencoe institution.

Crafts and Things first opened back in 1968.

Crafts and Things has ‘great character’

Jack will be the person who runs the business day-to-day, with Debbie and Andrew taking an active part in the business.

Moving from London to Glencoe to run operations, Jack said: “We have had an incredible welcome to Glencoe.

“Crafts and Things has a great character.

“Locals have been sending messages asking what our plans are.

“Many are saying ‘Please don’t make changes,’ while others are asking what we are going to be doing.

“For almost 60 years, Crafts and Things has been serving up what people want and we don’t want to change too much.

“To keep up with the times, we will be making a few changes, but more to modernise and spruce up.”

The café has around 60 seats inside, together with outside seating.

It is located by the side of the main road through Glencoe on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

“Any changes will be in collaboration with the staff and we want customers to tell us what they would like to see too,” Jack continued.

Crafts and Things is a Glencoe institution

“As a family, we have always loved the West Highlands and islands, and it was always a dream of ours to own a family business.

“When we saw this opportunity, well we just loved the history of the place and liked the people who are working here at the cafe.

“We knew it was the right thing.”

It has been a real shift in landscape for Jack, who moved from working in HR in London city to running the café and gift shop in the West Highlands.

But as someone who enjoys the outdoors, it has been a positive move.

Jack, who is originally from Ayrshire, continued: “The cafe is known for its soups, toasties and ciabatta and for its cakes and scones.

“In fact we have a massive variety of cakes, including our chocolate cake, tray bakes, empire biscuits, millionaire’s shortbread, and Danish apple cake.

“On Saturdays, we have a banoffee pie that people come from all over to have a slice of.

“We want to keep this cafe, which is an institution, at the heart of Glencoe for many more years to come.”

Crafts and Things also has a gift shop selling many locally produced items.

Jack said: “We have a great range of items in the shop and we want to continue to work with local suppliers.

“That is what people want to buy.”

Crafts and Things is open each day from 9.30am – 5pm.

