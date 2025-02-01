Stornoway pensioners lose £110k as fraudsters re-route bank transactions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Stornoway pensioners lose £110k as fraudsters re-route bank transactions

Police Scotland are warning islanders to be aware after two pensioners in Stornoway were scammed.

By Louise Glen
Stornoway pensioners were scammed out of £110k.
Stornoway pensioners have been scammed out of £110k. Image: Stock image.

Pensioners in Stornoway have been scammed out of £110,000 as fraudsters re-routed bank transfers and applied for high-value loans.

An 81-year-old man lost £85,000 after receiving numerous cold calls.

The suspects set up online banking and re-routed his bank cards and statements.

A 75-year-old woman lost £25,000 when she attempted to buy cryptocurrency, and scammers used her information to apply for high-value loans.

Police in the Western Isles are urging the public to be aware of scams and take precautions to avoid becoming victims.

‘Scams are not always easy to spot’

A police spokesperson said: “In one case, an 81-year-old man was conned out of around £85,000 after receiving numerous cold calls prior to the suspects setting up online banking and re-routing his bank statements and card.

“A 75-year-old woman also lost around £25,000 when she attempted to purchase cryptocurrency and was instructed to follow a link online.

“The suspects then took over her computer and applied for several high-value loans in her name.”

Extensive inquiries are ongoing into both incidents.

Constable Anna Innes said: “These scams are not always easy to spot, and anyone can be fooled.

“These criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and even the police.

“Often, they have details about a person they should not have, convincing people they are legitimate.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank or financial institution, and you are in any doubt at all, hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.

‘Do not trust any unexpected correspondence’

“If the caller is genuine, they will understand your hesitation. Don’t feel pressured into handing over details or withdrawing money.”

She continued: “Do not trust any unexpected correspondence and never pass your personal or financial details to anyone unless you are certain who they are and why they require that information.

“If you feel the need to reply to correspondence to check the authenticity of a contact, only use the company’s verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.”

Any victims of such crimes or anyone with any concerns can contact Police Scotland via 101.

