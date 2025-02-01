Stornoway pensioners lose £110k as fraudsters re-route bank transactions

Pensioners in Stornoway have been scammed out of £110,000 as fraudsters re-routed bank transfers and applied for high-value loans.

An 81-year-old man lost £85,000 after receiving numerous cold calls.

The suspects set up online banking and re-routed his bank cards and statements.

A 75-year-old woman lost £25,000 when she attempted to buy cryptocurrency, and scammers used her information to apply for high-value loans.

Police in the Western Isles are urging the public to be aware of scams and take precautions to avoid becoming victims.

‘Scams are not always easy to spot’

A police spokesperson said: “In one case, an 81-year-old man was conned out of around £85,000 after receiving numerous cold calls prior to the suspects setting up online banking and re-routing his bank statements and card.

“A 75-year-old woman also lost around £25,000 when she attempted to purchase cryptocurrency and was instructed to follow a link online.

“The suspects then took over her computer and applied for several high-value loans in her name.”

Extensive inquiries are ongoing into both incidents.

Constable Anna Innes said: “These scams are not always easy to spot, and anyone can be fooled.

“These criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and even the police.

“Often, they have details about a person they should not have, convincing people they are legitimate.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank or financial institution, and you are in any doubt at all, hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork.

‘Do not trust any unexpected correspondence’

“If the caller is genuine, they will understand your hesitation. Don’t feel pressured into handing over details or withdrawing money.”

She continued: “Do not trust any unexpected correspondence and never pass your personal or financial details to anyone unless you are certain who they are and why they require that information.

“If you feel the need to reply to correspondence to check the authenticity of a contact, only use the company’s verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.”

Any victims of such crimes or anyone with any concerns can contact Police Scotland via 101.

