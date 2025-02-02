Luke Stoltman ‘happy and proud’ after first-ever Britain’s Strongest Man win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Luke Stoltman ‘happy and proud’ after first-ever Britain’s Strongest Man win

The Invergordon-born Strongman - crowned the UK’s strongest man in Sheffield last night – told the P&J he promised his brother Tom he would win the title.

Luke Stoltman on the top of the podium. He finished the competition on 52 points with Shane Flowers in second place on 46.5 points and Andrew Flynn third on 42.5 points.
Luke Stoltman was crowned Britain's strongest man over Shane Flowers and Andrew Flynn. Image: Supplied by Ewan Martin
By Alberto Lejarraga

Luke Stoltman has been crowned the strongest man in the UK.

The 40-year-old bagged his first-ever Britain’s Strongest Man title in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Nicknamed ‘The Oak’, the Highlander gave other participants no chance, finishing 5.5 points ahead of the runner-up, Weymouth Strongman Shane Flowers.

Speaking to the Press and Journal from Darlington – at a stop on his drive back to the Highlands – he said he was “very happy” and “very proud” of himself.

He explained that he made a promise to his youngest brother and World Strongest Man Tom Stoltman that he would take the trophy home to the Highlands.

The 40-year-old said: “I feel very good. I made a promise to my brother Tom to win it for him.

“He won it last year, but he wasn’t competing this year, so I’ve had to do him justice and take the title back home in the Stoltman name.”

Luke Stoltman crowned Britain’s Strongest Man

The title comes after Luke lifted the Europe’s Strongest Man title last year, his second win, following victory in 2021.

He told the Press and Journal at the time that the European crown felt very “special” as it came just two months after his son Koa was born.

Luke Stoltman holds aloft his trophy after being crowned Britain's Strongest Man.
Luke Stoltman was crowned Britain’s Strongest Man in Sheffield on Saturday. Image: Supplied by Ewan Martin

The Oak described winning his first Britain’s crown as “really special”.

He said: “It was special. I turned 40 last year and, as you get older, you kind of question your ability and if you’ve still got it.

“Obviously I answered those questions by winning the show.

“It’s a really prestigious title to win, one of the hardest in Britain.

“Everybody wants to win it so badly.”

And the Highlander believes he still has a lot to give.

“I still think there’s a lot of life left in this old dog,” he said.

“I’ll be around for a little while – unfortunately for the other guys.”

Luke Stoltman ready to win his first world title

Following Saturday’s victory, the World’s Strongest Man title is the only one missing from his trophy cabinet.

Last year, his brother Tom lifted the world crown for the third time in the last four years.

Luke cradles his baby son Koa, now one, his European Strongest Man trophy in his other hand.
Luke Stoltman won the European title after the arrival of his baby boy Koa. Image: Supplied by Ewan Martin

But Luke feels confident he has a chance to win it this May.

“Yes, for sure, I have to keep doing what I’m doing.

“I’m very confident now.

“This is the first time I’ve competed in Britain’s Strongest Man for 10 years and it was the first year that I really believed that I could actually win the show.

“Tom will want to get his fourth title. It’s going to be a great battle.”

Daily routine and importance of mental health

Tom previously told The P&J how he ingests 10,000 calories a day.

Luke is now consuming 6,000 daily calories and explained he has taken “a lot more accountability” over the last couple of months.

He insisted that he got to the event a lot “leaner” and not as “heavy and bloated”.

“I felt very good showing off my marvellous six pack,” he joked.

The Strongman said he goes for a morning swim in the sea every morning as it helps him with his mental health.

Luke Stoltman smiling holding weight.
Luke Stoltman said he has a chance to win the world title. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Luke had previously opened up about his mental health battle.

He said today: “Competing is my job, so I need to take care of my mental health and look after myself emotionally.

“That’s where my cold water comes in.

“I also speak to a therapist once a week and I join a men’s circle every Wednesday, so I really try to look after the mental side.”

The UK’s strongest man went for a swim with men’s mental health group Sheffield Dippers before the competition.

He concluded: “I can spiral out of control sometimes, but I try to be not too hard on myself and reset for the following day.

“Going into the sea in the cold water really helps. I’m moving forward all the time.

“I have an amazing support system, people that care about me and a baby that has just turned one.

“It’s very simple for me.

“I have to be physically, emotionally and mentally strong for my son Koa and for the people that support me and love me unconditionally.”

Conversation