Luke Stoltman ‘happy and proud’ after first-ever Britain’s Strongest Man win

Luke Stoltman has been crowned the strongest man in the UK.

The 40-year-old bagged his first-ever Britain’s Strongest Man title in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Nicknamed ‘The Oak’, the Highlander gave other participants no chance, finishing 5.5 points ahead of the runner-up, Weymouth Strongman Shane Flowers.

Speaking to the Press and Journal from Darlington – at a stop on his drive back to the Highlands – he said he was “very happy” and “very proud” of himself.

He explained that he made a promise to his youngest brother and World Strongest Man Tom Stoltman that he would take the trophy home to the Highlands.

The 40-year-old said: “I feel very good. I made a promise to my brother Tom to win it for him.

“He won it last year, but he wasn’t competing this year, so I’ve had to do him justice and take the title back home in the Stoltman name.”

The title comes after Luke lifted the Europe’s Strongest Man title last year, his second win, following victory in 2021.

He told the Press and Journal at the time that the European crown felt very “special” as it came just two months after his son Koa was born.

The Oak described winning his first Britain’s crown as “really special”.

He said: “It was special. I turned 40 last year and, as you get older, you kind of question your ability and if you’ve still got it.

“Obviously I answered those questions by winning the show.

“It’s a really prestigious title to win, one of the hardest in Britain.

“Everybody wants to win it so badly.”

And the Highlander believes he still has a lot to give.

“I still think there’s a lot of life left in this old dog,” he said.

“I’ll be around for a little while – unfortunately for the other guys.”

Following Saturday’s victory, the World’s Strongest Man title is the only one missing from his trophy cabinet.

Last year, his brother Tom lifted the world crown for the third time in the last four years.

But Luke feels confident he has a chance to win it this May.

“Yes, for sure, I have to keep doing what I’m doing.

“I’m very confident now.

“This is the first time I’ve competed in Britain’s Strongest Man for 10 years and it was the first year that I really believed that I could actually win the show.

“Tom will want to get his fourth title. It’s going to be a great battle.”

Daily routine and importance of mental health

Tom previously told The P&J how he ingests 10,000 calories a day.

Luke is now consuming 6,000 daily calories and explained he has taken “a lot more accountability” over the last couple of months.

He insisted that he got to the event a lot “leaner” and not as “heavy and bloated”.

“I felt very good showing off my marvellous six pack,” he joked.

The Strongman said he goes for a morning swim in the sea every morning as it helps him with his mental health.

Luke had previously opened up about his mental health battle.

He said today: “Competing is my job, so I need to take care of my mental health and look after myself emotionally.

“That’s where my cold water comes in.

“I also speak to a therapist once a week and I join a men’s circle every Wednesday, so I really try to look after the mental side.”

The UK’s strongest man went for a swim with men’s mental health group Sheffield Dippers before the competition.

He concluded: “I can spiral out of control sometimes, but I try to be not too hard on myself and reset for the following day.

“Going into the sea in the cold water really helps. I’m moving forward all the time.

“I have an amazing support system, people that care about me and a baby that has just turned one.

“It’s very simple for me.

“I have to be physically, emotionally and mentally strong for my son Koa and for the people that support me and love me unconditionally.”