Man taken to hospital after incident in Dingwall

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after reports a person had fallen from a height in Dingwall.

Emergency services were called to Mart Road at 4.20am on Saturday.

The man was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Inverness.

His condition is unknown.

An area around the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill was cordoned off by police as investigations took place.

Man taken from Dingwall to hospital

The cordon has since been removed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.20am on Saturday, February 1 2025 to a report of a person having fallen in the Mart Road area of Dingwall.

“Emergency services attended, and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital.”