Drivers to face diversions and delays during three weeks of roadworks near Alness

The A9 will be subject to closure and disruption due to tree felling and resurfacing works.

Red Road closure ahead sign with white bear Scotland van.
Resurfacing works and tree felling on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road in the coming weeks will result in disruption and delays for motorists. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Motorists will face weeks of delays and disruption on the A9 due to roadworks and tree felling near Alness.

Sections of the Inverness to Thurso road will be subject to closures and restrictions in the coming days as Bear Scotland resurfaces and clears the route.

A total of three projects will be completed around the Alness area, beginning next week.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative said: “These projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the area for motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

We’ve got all the details on what drivers can expect on their daily commute.

Resurfacing works on A9 at Deephaven

Works on and around the Highland trunk road will begin on February 10 in the form of tree felling.

A single-lane closure will be in place for six days between the hours of 7am and 7 pm each day, before being reopened each evening.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place to help mitigate disruption.

Motorists have, however, been warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes at a time to allow for the safe removal of larger trees.

The works should be complete by Saturday, February 15.

Trees line the left side of the A9 northbound between the Alness Point and Dalmore Distillery.
Resurfacing works will take place on the A9 between Alness Point and Dalmore Distillery. Image: Google.

Two weeks of resurfacing works

Seven days later, a 15-day spell of overnight resurfacing works will get underway.

Beginning from 7pm on Sunday February 23, a 600-metre stretch of the Highland route will shut to motorists.

Drivers will face a 2-mile diversion, turning off at the Skiach services onto the B9176 and B817 before rejoining the trunk road south of the Westford roundabout.

The A9 will be reopened outside working hours, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

No work will take place on Fridays or Saturdays.

The works will draw to a close at 6am on Friday March 14.

Motorists to face third band of disruption on A9

A second spell of resurfacing works will then get underway just 10 days later, near Dalmore Distillery.

The six-night project will start from 8pm on Sunday March 23 ahead of scheduled completion by Monday March 31.

The works will take place under temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy.

The A9 will be fully reopened outside working hours, with a 30mph speed restriction remaining in place.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times on all sites.

