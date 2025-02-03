A9 southbound restricted due to crash near Kingussie

Southbound traffic on the A9 has come to a standstill following a crash near Kingussie.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth road shortly before 7.30pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene between Kingussie and Kincraig.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are currently unclear.

A9 southbound blocked

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is restricted southbound.

Drivers are being advised to approach with caution.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 is restricted, southbound, at Kingussie, due to a road traffic incident.

“Drivers should use caution on approach.”

