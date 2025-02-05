A helicopter hangar for Oban, a home in a church hall and business units in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A helicopter hangar for Oban, a home in a church hall and business units in Fort William

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William highlights applications including one for a helicopter hangar at Oban Airport. Image: Argyll and Bute/ Highland Council.
By Louise Glen

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

And it joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for business units in Fort William and a garage-to-self-catering conversion in Banavie.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for a helicopter hangar at Oban Airport and a church hall conversion in Kilmartin.

Business units in Fort William

The site for 10 buisness units in Fort William
Site for 10 business units in Fort William. Image: Highland Council Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

They has been a long time in the making, but plans for a business park in Fort William are now taking shape.

The proposals for land adjacent to the Angus Centre in Upper Achintore were last presented in 2013 and approved by Highland Council in July of the same year.

Before that, plans were put forward in 2010 for 11 business spaces. Those were also approved.

The current plans are for a proposed Class 4/6 development in Upper Achintore, Fort William.

Class 4 is a business class for offices, research and development of products or processes and light industry, while Class 6 is for storage or distribution.

There has been some progress at the site, with a bellmouth created to allow access to the land.

Architects are now seeking a certificate of lawfulness for proposed use or development to progress the application.

Garage is to be a self-catering unit in Banavie

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
The conversion will be a second self-catering unit on the house site. Image: Highland Council/ Martin Cairns.

Homeowners in Banavie, near Fort William, want to convert their garage into a two-bedroom short-term letting unit.

The conversion at Tigh Stobhan, Badabrie, has been lodged by Martin Cairns, who owns the property.

While there are already three parking spaces on the land, a fourth parking space will be created to accommodate users of the self-catering accommodation.

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
The garage would be converted into a self-catering unit at Banavie. Image: Highland Council/Martin Cairns.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “The applicants seek to diversify their opportunities on the site and seek to satisfy a need for tourism-based facilities in the area.”

There is already a one-bedroom self-catering flat at the property.

Helicopter hangar for Oban Airport

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
Bristow Search and Rescue will be based at Connel Airport if plans are given the green light. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

A helicopter hangar building with an office and sleeping accommodation has been proposed for a site at Oban Airport in North Connel.

If the plan is approved, it will be used for Bristow Search and Rescue Helicopters.

The site will remain under the ownership of Argyll and Bute Council but will be occupied by Bristow Search and Rescue.

Plans lodged by Ryder Architecture on behalf of Argyll and Bute Council also include an extended access road and helipad hardstanding.

The site is located to the south of Oban Airport Terminal, east of the airport runway, and about 120ft west of the A828.

The hangar will be two storeys, with an overall height of 34ft.

It will be the second application for a hangar building at Oban Airport, alongside the adjacent and approved TSL Ltd office building and hangar scheme.

The area around Oban Airport has long been earmarked for development as part of a wider business park project.

House to be built in church halls

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
The floor plan for a church hall conversion in Kilmartin. Image: Argyll and Bute Council /William Beattie.

William Beattie has applied for planning permission to build a house within church halls in Kilmartin.

Mr Beattie wants to change the use of a church hall into a dwelling house, with an extension for a bedroom and another for a kitchen.

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William
The location of the church hall to be converted into a dwelling house. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/William Beattie.

The existing kitchen and toilets will be removed to create a study and main bathroom.

Windows and doors will be updated to uPVC, with four Velux rooflights and a four-panel skylight in the kitchen extension.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

Conversation