Temporary accommodation could bring ‘700 workers’ to Broadford on Skye

Plans to build temporary homes for around ‘700 workers’ at Broadford and Breakish on Skye could increase the local population by more than half.

Two proposals have been lodged with Highland Council: a 350-bed facility on the B8083 in Broadford by Sodexo and a work camp near Breakish airstrip by Balfour Beatty.

It is understood both sites would be temporary.

Sodexo says its application will house workers constructing a proposed overhead power line (OHL) for up to five years,

Sodexo’s Broadford application, lodged on December 10, is due for a decision by April 16.

Of the 246 public comments, 245 objected to the scheme and one supported the plan.

Balfour Beatty’s Breakish proposal is at the pre-planning stage, with no formal application lodged yet, but believed to be accommodation for more than 350/400 people.

The application is for “key workers accommodation” on land southwest of Tigh Na Greine at the former sawmill.

The company has set up a webpage to give people more details ahead of its application and is planning to host information evenings for the community.

Many residents worry about the impact of two large camps near the village of Broadford.

Corinne Stephens wrote in response to the Broadford planning application: “In Broadford, with its population of just 1,000 residents, a 350-bed workers’ camp will swamp the area.

“As anyone who has ever visited the area in summer months will know, the roads are not set up for the numbers driving them during the tourist season.

“Add another 350 workers turning on and off the Torrin road, which is already known for problems with speeding, and the situation will become difficult and dangerous, increasing the potential for accidents, especially for the children who walk parts of this road.”

Martyn Ayre, whose property is close to the proposed Broadford site, wrote: “Two camps for about 700 workers book-ending a village of just over 1,000 people?

“We need an urgent public conversation about ‘cumulative impact’ on small, fragile rural communities and the council’s complicity in the threats this poses.”

Donald MacLennan, who lives on Skye, warned Highland Council: “It is unreasonable to expect a small community like Broadford/Breakish to accept an increase of 350 to its population.

“If the proposed Breakish camp went ahead, the increase could be 700+. And more if various wind farm developers build their own camps.

“The B8083 is inadequate for the amount of heavy traffic required to strip, level, and prepare the site.

“The A87 and village facilities can barely cope with existing seasonal traffic. Existing services, healthcare facilities, policing, etc., are already stretched.”

Anne MacLennan questioned the application: “Economy of scale seems to be at large here and frankly shows no regard or respect for local residents or local infrastructure.

*”Why do the camps have to be so big?

“Why two large camps so close to one small village when the work covers a large part of the island?

“Wouldn’t smaller camps close to the work base be fairer to islanders, the workers, and the carbon footprint?”

Lesley, who did not give a second name on the planning pages, suggested it was: “A pipe dream idea, but instead of building workers’ camps on Skye, have you considered collaborating with locals, the Scottish Government, and the companies to pool funds and build two new housing estates?

“That way, when the workers leave, there are new homes for locals.

“800 workers in 350 new homes with facilities alongside? It could be a golden opportunity.”

The only comment in favour of the application came from Dave Till, who lives on the island.

He wrote: “The proposed workers’ camp will provide an additional boost to the many businesses that rely on tourism out of season, including the Co-op and local retail premises.

“It will provide a boost to the local hotels, coffee shops, and restaurants out of season and may result in some of them staying open over the winter, increasing out-of-season employment and bringing additional wealth into the area.”

He continued: “I welcome the positive progress that this application represents to reinforce the main transmission lines to the Isle of Skye and replace the ageing critical infrastructure we rely upon, which is tested and usually fails most winters.

“If Highland Council truly believes there is a climate emergency and is not just paying lip service, approving this planning application is a key step in delivering Net Zero targets for 2045 and 2050.”

Consultation meetings for the Breakish proposal will be held on February 24 and 25 in Kyleakin and Broadford village halls, with further meetings planned for April 3 and 4.

