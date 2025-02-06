Nairn ceilidh group crowned best wedding band in Scotland

They’ve taught the stars of stage to dance and appeared on television with Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

And now the members of a Nairn ceilidh group are celebrating after being crowned the best wedding band in Scotland.

The Ceilidh Experience were presented with the award for Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands) at the prestigious Confetti Scottish Wedding Awards.

Hitting all the right notes, they saw-off competition from 18 other Scots wedding favourites to take home the crown.

The award helps solidify the Highland stars’ status as trailblazers in the ceilidh dance music scene.

Taking to social media to share the ‘thrilling’ news, the band shared a series of images from the night.

They wrote: “A huge thank you to all of our amazing customers, to everyone who voted for us and to Confetti Awards for throwing such an unforgettable party.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition alongside the finest in the Scottish wedding industry and we’re buzzing with excitement for the year ahead.”

Bigger and better shows to come from Highland ceilidh band

Founded by Nairn accordionist Norman Mackay, the ceilidh rock band has become a household name across Scotland and Europe.

Since 2010, they have been the resident ceilidh band at The Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh’s West End, while staying much in demand for brides and grooms.

Off-stage, their portfolio includes teaching ceilidh dancing to the cast of Billy Elliot and a memorable television appearance alongside Strictly Come Dancing stars Kate Thornton and Craig Revel Horwood.

Looking ahead to the future, the group are excited to explore new projects, while staying true to their heritage.

Fiddle player Paul Godfray said winning the award is a “real honour.”

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised among the 19 fantastic bands that reached the finals.

“Receiving this award among so many talented entertainers is a real honour.

“Our mission has always been to modernise ceilidh music and this award inspires us to continue innovating and improving our live show.”