Nairn ceilidh group crowned best wedding band in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn ceilidh group crowned best wedding band in Scotland

The Ceilidh Experience were named the best for evening entertainment.

By Michelle Henderson
The five male members of The Ceilidh Experience band holding their certificate.
The Ceilidh Experience were presented with the award for Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands) at the prestigious Confetti Scottish Wedding Awards. Image: The Ceilidh Experience.

They’ve taught the stars of stage to dance and appeared on television with Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood.

And now the members of a Nairn ceilidh group are celebrating after being crowned the best wedding band in Scotland.

The Ceilidh Experience were presented with the award for Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands) at the prestigious Confetti Scottish Wedding Awards.

Hitting all the right notes, they saw-off competition from 18 other Scots wedding favourites to take home the crown.

The award helps solidify the Highland stars’ status as trailblazers in the ceilidh dance music scene.

Taking to social media to share the ‘thrilling’ news, the band shared a series of images from the night.

They wrote: “A huge thank you to all of our amazing customers, to everyone who voted for us and to Confetti Awards for throwing such an unforgettable party.

Members huddle together as they point to their framed award.
The group say they are ‘honoured’ to receive the award. Image: The Ceilidh Experience.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition alongside the finest in the Scottish wedding industry and we’re buzzing with excitement for the year ahead.”

Framed certificate for the Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands) award at the Confetti Wedding Awards 2025.
The ceilidh band was crowned the Best Evening Entertainment (Live Bands). Image: The Ceilidh Experience.

Bigger and better shows to come from Highland ceilidh band

Founded by Nairn accordionist Norman Mackay, the ceilidh rock band has become a household name across Scotland and Europe.

Since 2010, they have been the resident ceilidh band at The Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh’s West End, while staying much in demand for brides and grooms.

Off-stage, their portfolio includes teaching ceilidh dancing to the cast of Billy Elliot and a memorable television appearance alongside Strictly Come Dancing stars Kate Thornton and Craig Revel Horwood.

Group members beam as they point and pose for a group selfie.
Looks like a good night!: The delighted group shared images showcasing their win on social media. Image: The Ceilidh Experience.

Looking ahead to the future, the group are excited to explore new projects, while staying true to their heritage.

Fiddle player Paul Godfray said winning the award is a “real honour.”

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised among the 19 fantastic bands that reached the finals.

“Receiving this award among so many talented entertainers is a real honour.

“Our mission has always been to modernise ceilidh music and this award inspires us to continue innovating and improving our live show.”

Conversation