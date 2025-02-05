Oban shaken after 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits region

Oban residents were woken around 3am as the earth shook, with some comparing it to a bomb blast.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed a 2.2-magnitude tremor centred in Glen Lonan, about two miles from the town.

In data shared online by BGS it said the quake struck at 3.03am today.

It said the earthquake happened less than a mile below the surface.

On social media, residents reported feeling the ground shake, with one describing it as “a rocket launch.”

Oban ‘shaking’ in earthquake

Others said their walls were “shaking”.

The tremor only lasted for a short while, by some accounts less than 10 seconds.

This is the second earthquake in the West Highlands this year.

A 2.9-magnitude quake was felt in Oban, Strontian, Mull, and Kilmore on Sunday January 5 around 9pm in the evening.

One social media user warned: “Small ones for now, until a massive one hits one day.”

Callum Harrison, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey, said: “At 3:03am on Wednesday 5 February there was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake 5km east of Oban, within the Argyll and Bute area of Scotland.”

“Information about the earthquake can be found on the BGS earthquakes website.”

If you felt the tremor, BGS are asking you to fill out a survey that is available online.

