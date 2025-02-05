Oban shaken after 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Oban shaken after 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits region

Locals felt 'walls vibrate' and compared it to a 'rocket launch'.

By Louise Glen
View overlooking Oban Harbour.
Oban residents were woken around 3.03am as the earth shook, with some comparing it to a bomb blast. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Oban residents were woken around 3am as the earth shook, with some comparing it to a bomb blast.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed a 2.2-magnitude tremor centred in Glen Lonan, about two miles from the town.

In data shared online by BGS it said the quake struck at 3.03am today.

It said the earthquake happened less than a mile below the surface.

On social media, residents reported feeling the ground shake, with one describing it as “a rocket launch.”

Oban ‘shaking’ in earthquake

Others said their walls were “shaking”.

The tremor only lasted for a short while, by some accounts less than 10 seconds.

This is the second earthquake in the West Highlands this year.

A 2.9-magnitude quake was felt in Oban, Strontian, Mull, and Kilmore on Sunday January 5 around 9pm in the evening.

One social media user warned: “Small ones for now, until a massive one hits one day.”

Callum Harrison, a seismologist at the British Geological Survey, said: “At 3:03am on Wednesday 5 February there was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake 5km east of Oban, within the Argyll and Bute area of Scotland.”

“Information about the earthquake can be found on the BGS earthquakes website.”

If you felt the tremor, BGS are asking you to fill out a survey that is available online. 

