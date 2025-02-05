Revealed: Top 3 Highland streets where most pavement parking fines have been issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Revealed: Top 3 Highland streets where most pavement parking fines have been issued

Highland traffic wardens have dished nearly 800 fines in the past year.

Yellow car parked on kerb.
Pavement parking is banned in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

Nearly 800 fines for pavement parking have been issued in the Highland Council area in less than a year.

Councils were given the go-ahead to implement a ban on pavement parking in December 2023.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 bans pavement parking, double parking and parking at some dropped kerbs.

The aim is to improve accessibility, particularly for vulnerable road users.

If caught, drivers face fines of £100, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

In early 2024, The Highland Council granted a grace period where warning notices were issued for contraventions.

However, the local authority started issuing penalty charge notices from February 2024.

The Press and Journal can now reveal how many fines have been handed out to drivers since then, as well as the top three Highland and island streets hit with the largest number of penalty charges.

How many pavement parking fines have been issued in the Highlands?

Highland traffic wardens have dished out a total of 795 fines for pavement parking since February 2024.

They have issued another 20 for parking adjacent to a dropped kerb at a known crossing point.

Pavement parking illegal poster.
Nearly 800 fines for pavement parking have been dished out to drivers in the Highlands since February 2024. Image: Scottish Government

Meanwhile, four penalty charge notices have been handed out to drivers whose vehicle was not parked within 50 cm of the carriageway edge.

That makes it a total of 819 for the three above offences.

Out of this, 589 were paid within 14 days, which translates into £29,450 collected by the local authority.

How many fines are still unpaid?

More than 100 fines for pavement parking, double parking and parking at a dropped kerb are still unpaid.

Out of these, 99 are for pavement parking.

This means that the Highland Council is waiting to cash out another £10,200.

Meanwhile, the local authority has already generated a total of £42,250 since the implementation of the Act.

Top 3 Highland streets with more pavement parking fines issued

Bayfield Road in Portree and Uig Car Park in Uig are tied as the second location in the Highlands where more pavement parking fines have been issued.

A total of 40 penalty charge notices have been handed out to drivers at both places.

A total of 40 fines for pavement parking have been issued in Portree’s Bayfield Road. Image: Google Maps

The top spot goes to Anderson Lane in Wick, with 46 fines dished out in less than a year.

Anderson Lane in Wick takes the top spot. Image: Google Maps

For parking at a dropped kerb, Longman Drive in Inverness, Somerled Square in Portree and Stadium Road in Inverness lead the ranking with two fines each.

Meanwhile, MacArthur Street in Wick is the Highland street with more penalty charges dished out for double parking (two).

Conversation