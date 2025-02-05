Mountain bike worth thousands stolen from Dingwall leisure centre

A mountain bike worth thousands of pounds has been stolen in Dingwall.

The theft happened outside Dingwall Leisure Centre between 11am and 1pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Officers revealed that the stolen bike is a Specialized full suspension mountain bike.

A similar bike can be found online for around £2,000, but other bikes of the brand are priced well over £10,000.

Police have opened an investigation to find the perpetrators of the theft.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses can call 101 quoting CR/0046185/25 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.