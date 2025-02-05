Firefighters called to three-vehicle A9 crash near Carrbridge

Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Carrbridge.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth road close to the Carrbridge turnoff shortly after 6pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

The crash is understood to have happened close to a set of roadworks currently in operation on the route.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist by police at 6.14pm.

Two appliances from Aviemore and Carrbridge were tasked to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash between Tomatin and Carrbridge.

The stop message was received at 6.34pm, with crews leaving the scene a short time later.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.