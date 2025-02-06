Invergordon street taped off and two taken to hospital after ‘serious’ assault

Two men have been arrested after a ‘serious assault’ in Invergordon.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at 1.30am today on the High Street.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also on the scene.

A 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.

The High Street has been cordoned off at the Castle Road and King Street junctions since early this morning.

Two arrested following Invergordon assault

Both men hospitalised were arrested in connection with serious assault.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, and the road remains cordoned.

