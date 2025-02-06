A9 closed due to crash north of Alness

Traffic on the A9 has been brought to a standstill following a crash north of Alness.

The accident happened on the Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 3pm.

Firefighters are among the crews in attendance.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

The road is closed to all traffic between Alness and Tomich as emergency services respond.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised crews from Dingwall and Invergordon to the scene.

The alarm was raised at 3.18pm, with teams arriving at the scene moments later.

Motorists travelling on the route have reported disruption in the area, with traffic having been brought to a halt.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach with caution.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 is currently closed in both directions at Achnagarron, near Invergordon, due to a road traffic collision.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

