Highlanders to ‘take a pause’ as plans for wellness retreat in Nairn are unveiled

Nairn could soon hold the key to your perfect escape as plans for a rural retreat are revealed.

Developers hope to create a wellness retreat on Lochloy Road, on the outskirts of the Highland town.

Agricultural land there would be transformed to create caravan accommodation, associated buildings and a three-bedroom caretaker home.

Those behind the Solace Wood plan say the project will “enrich” the existing woodland by creating an eco-hub for “guests to experience off-grid living”.

A statement reads: “As nature continues to be challenged by the ever-looming threat of climate change, this proposal seeks to develop and enrich the existing woodland by promoting a holistic approach to living with nature.

“This proposal should be seen as a positive enhancement of the area to

stimulate the importance of a healthier lifestyle.

“It will allow guests to ‘take a pause’ from the speed and information overload of modern life.

“They will be able to reconnect with nature with an aim to better people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Embracing all nature has to offer

The developers have a vision to create a self-sustaining eco-hub that encourages wildlife growth within the Nairn area.

Making that dream a reality was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

When that struck, the applicants and their partner were forced to move onto the grounds and live off-grid in a caravan.

Applicant didn’t know planning permission would be needed

During their tenure, they erected several structures.

Those included a timber frame workshop, storage building and shed, as well as a meditation pod.

Work onsite began last year, but the applicants admit they were unaware consent would be required.

Three years on from their move, they are planning to bring their vision to life by applying for full planning permission from the Highland Council.

What does the plans include?

Three eco-pods would be created at the far end of the site, allowing guests to experience “all the benefits nature has to offer”.

And there would be an array of classes for visitors, including foraging and wildlife watching, together with relaxation therapies such as meditation.

There would also be a three-bedroom property to be occupied by the caretakers.

All buildings on site are to be formed with recycled materials.

The plans are currently in the consultation phase, which is to end on Wednesday February 19.