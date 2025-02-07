Highlanders to ‘take a pause’ as plans for wellness retreat in Nairn are unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Highlanders to ‘take a pause’ as plans for wellness retreat in Nairn are unveiled

Developers pledge the retreat will "enrich" the existing woodland by creating an eco-hub for 'guests to experience off-grid living."

Agricultural land to the left of a single carriageway road.
The retreat has been earmarked for creation on land adjacent to Lochloy Road, on the outskirts of Nairn. Image: Google.
By Michelle Henderson

Nairn could soon hold the key to your perfect escape as plans for a rural retreat are revealed.

Developers hope to create a wellness retreat on Lochloy Road, on the outskirts of the Highland town.

Agricultural land there would be transformed to create caravan accommodation, associated buildings and a three-bedroom caretaker home.

Those behind the Solace Wood  plan say the project will “enrich” the existing woodland by creating an eco-hub for “guests to experience off-grid living”.

The retreat has been designed to let guests ‘take a pause’ from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Image: CM Design.

A statement reads: “As nature continues to be challenged by the ever-looming threat of climate change, this proposal seeks to develop and enrich the existing woodland by promoting a holistic approach to living with nature.

“This proposal should be seen as a positive enhancement of the area to
stimulate the importance of a healthier lifestyle.

“It will allow guests to ‘take a pause’ from the speed and information overload of modern life.

“They will be able to reconnect with nature with an aim to better people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Embracing all nature has to offer

The developers have a vision to create a self-sustaining eco-hub that encourages wildlife growth within the Nairn area.

Making that dream a reality was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

When that struck, the applicants and their partner were forced to move onto the grounds and live off-grid in a caravan.

Applicant didn’t know planning permission would be needed

During their tenure, they erected several structures.

Those included a timber frame workshop, storage building and shed, as well as a meditation pod.

Work onsite began last year, but the applicants admit they were unaware consent would be required.

Three years on from their move, they are planning to bring their vision to life by applying for full planning permission from the Highland Council. 

What does the plans include?

Three eco-pods would be created at the far end of the site, allowing guests to experience “all the benefits nature has to offer”.

And there would be an array of classes for visitors, including foraging and wildlife watching, together with relaxation therapies such as meditation.

There would also be a three-bedroom property to be occupied by the caretakers.

Plans showing the layout of a wellness retreat with eco-pods, parking and a caretakers house.
Plans have been lodged to create a wellness retreat in Nairn. Image: CM Designs

All buildings on site are to be formed with recycled materials.

The plans are currently in the consultation phase, which is to end on Wednesday February 19.

