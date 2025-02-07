Three vehicles involved in crash on A9 near Dornoch Firth Bridge

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A9 near Dornoch Firth Bridge.

Emergency service were called to the scene, north of the bridge, at about 3.15pm on Friday.

The northbound carriageway has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

An update shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A9 is currently restricted in both directions at Cuthill, near Dornoch, due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Friday we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A9 near the Dornoch Firth Bridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the northbound carriageway is closed at the Dornoch bridge.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

