Major Isle of Lewis road expected to be closed for ‘some time’ after crash

A main road on the Isle of Lewis has been closed in both directions following a crash and is expected to be so for “some time”.

The road traffic collision happened at around 4.45pm this afternoon at North Shawbost, which is located on the west of the island.

It is understood that Police Scotland road traffic officers from the mainland are on their way to the Western Isles to assist.

One fire appliance was sent to the scene from Shawbost at 4.54pm to “make the scene safe”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area. Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.