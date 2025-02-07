Win for Press and Journal reporter at Highland media awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Win for Press and Journal reporter at Highland media awards

The annual Highlands and Islands Media Awards took place on Friday night.

By Chris Cromar
Peter Ranscombe.
The P&J's Peter Ranscombe won the Business Award at the ceremony. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal took home silverware at the annual Highlands and Islands Media Awards in Inverness tonight.

Business journalist Peter Ranscombe won the Business Award at the Press Ball, which took place at the Kingsmills Hotel in the Highland capital.

P&J reporter Stuart Findlay, who was named Feature Writer of the Year last year – was shortlisted for the Reporter of the Year – Jim Love Memorial Award and Business Award.

Stuart Findlay and Leigh Aitken.
Stuart Findlay was nominated for two awards. Image: Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards.

Sunday Post journalist Lauren Robertson was nominated for Reporter of the Year.

Award winner Mr Ranscombe was also nominated for the Environment and Sustainability Award.

‘It’s great that Peter has been recognised with this award’

P&J editor Craig Walker said: “It’s a great privilege for The Press and Journal to be recognised at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards, particularly so when you look at the quality of journalism across the region as a whole.

“The team at The P&J work hard every day to produce local news that matters to our communities, so it’s great that Peter has been recognised with this award.”

Jackie O'Brien.
Jackie O’Brien was awarded the Barron Trophy. Image: Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards.

Former BBC journalist Jackie O’Brien received this year’s Barron Trophy, which recognises outstanding journalism achievements in the Highlands and Islands.

Each year the press ball selects four local charities to support from their fundraising efforts, which includes an auction, raffle and tombola.

More than £120,000 to a wide range of organisations in the Highlands and Islands have benefitted, with James Support Group, Maggie’s Highlands, the Oxygen Works and Safe Strong Free being this year’s recipients.

