Win for Press and Journal reporter at Highland media awards

The Press and Journal took home silverware at the annual Highlands and Islands Media Awards in Inverness tonight.

Business journalist Peter Ranscombe won the Business Award at the Press Ball, which took place at the Kingsmills Hotel in the Highland capital.

P&J reporter Stuart Findlay, who was named Feature Writer of the Year last year – was shortlisted for the Reporter of the Year – Jim Love Memorial Award and Business Award.

Sunday Post journalist Lauren Robertson was nominated for Reporter of the Year.

Award winner Mr Ranscombe was also nominated for the Environment and Sustainability Award.

‘It’s great that Peter has been recognised with this award’

P&J editor Craig Walker said: “It’s a great privilege for The Press and Journal to be recognised at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards, particularly so when you look at the quality of journalism across the region as a whole.

“The team at The P&J work hard every day to produce local news that matters to our communities, so it’s great that Peter has been recognised with this award.”

Former BBC journalist Jackie O’Brien received this year’s Barron Trophy, which recognises outstanding journalism achievements in the Highlands and Islands.

Each year the press ball selects four local charities to support from their fundraising efforts, which includes an auction, raffle and tombola.

More than £120,000 to a wide range of organisations in the Highlands and Islands have benefitted, with James Support Group, Maggie’s Highlands, the Oxygen Works and Safe Strong Free being this year’s recipients.