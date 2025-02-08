Highlands & Islands One in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dornoch Firth Bridge The collision took place on Friday afternoon. By Alberto Lejarraga February 8 2025, 9:43 am February 8 2025, 9:43 am Share One in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dornoch Firth Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6689350/a9-crash-dornoch-firth-bridge/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash happened near the Dornoch Firth Bridge, which links Sutherland with Easter Ross. Image: Sandy McCook One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 near the Dornoch Firth Bridge. The collision, which involved three vehicles, was reported around 3:15pm on Friday, February 7. Emergency services attended and a person was taken to hospital as a precaution. Officers have confirmed that the road has now fully reopened.
