Pedestrian, 32, dies after crash on Isle of Lewis road

A pedestrian has died after a crash on a main Isle of Lewis road.

Around 4.45pm on Friday, officers received a report of a crash involved a van and a pedestrian on the A858 at North Shawbost.

Emergency services attended and the female pedestrian was taken to Western Isles Hospital where she died a short time later.

She has now been named as Jodie Mitchell from South Bragar.

The driver of the grey Renault Master panel van was not injured.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 12 hours later 3.10am on Saturday.

Enquiries ongoing to establish full circumstances of crash

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our thoughts are with Jodie’s family and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.

“Please also check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation then make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2602 of Friday, February 7.