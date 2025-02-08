A85 closed in both directions after Oban crash

The A85 is closed in both directions after an Oban crash.

Officers were called to a crash near Argyll Street at around 3pm today.

The road closed at around 3.19pm today and remains closed in both directions.

Currently, it is unknown if there have been any serious injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A85 is currently closed in both directions at Argyll Street, near Oban due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

It is understood the Scottish Fire and Rescue service aren’t in attendance.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

