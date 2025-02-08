Firefighters battle blaze at Jimmy Savile’s house in Glencoe

Firefighters have been called to a cottage which once belonged to disgraced broadcaster Jimmy Savile.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the cottage between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge at around 5.40pm today.

Three pumps from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene.

The A82 is restricted in both directions while fire crews battle the blaze.

Pictures shared on social media show tall flames coming from the building.

When the road was closed, a police spokesperson said: “The A82 is closed in both directions between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge following a report of a fire at a property around 5.40pm on Saturday, February 8.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Jimmy Savile’s cottage was given go ahead for demolition

The property, which sits along the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, has been a subject of intense debate and controversy since abuse allegations came to light after Savile’s death.

Savile lived in the remote cottage from 1998 until 2011, and it is believed he abused up to 20 victims inside.

Since then, the cottage has been attacked numerous times, with the once-white walls now covered with graffiti.

In June 2024, councillors approved the demolition of the building.

It is unknown when demolition will actually take place, however, business mogul Harris Aslam was given three years to begin the work as outlined by council planners.

