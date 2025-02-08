Firefighters battle blaze at Jimmy Savile’s house in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Firefighters battle blaze at Jimmy Savile’s house in Glencoe

The A82 near Glencoe is restricted in both directions.

By Ena Saracevic
Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
Jimmy Savile's former house in Glen Coe is on fire. Image: Lauren Watt.

Firefighters have been called to a cottage which once belonged to disgraced broadcaster Jimmy Savile.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the cottage between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge at around 5.40pm today.

Three pumps from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene.

The A82 is restricted in both directions while fire crews battle the blaze.

Pictures shared on social media show tall flames coming from the building.

When the road was closed, a police spokesperson said: “The A82 is closed in both directions between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge following a report of a fire at a property around 5.40pm on Saturday, February 8.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.

Jimmy Savile’s cottage was given go ahead for demolition

The property, which sits along the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, has been a subject of intense debate and controversy since abuse allegations came to light after Savile’s death.

Savile lived in the remote cottage from 1998 until 2011, and it is believed he abused up to 20 victims inside.

Since then, the cottage has been attacked numerous times, with the once-white walls now covered with graffiti.

In June 2024, councillors approved the demolition of the building.

It is unknown when demolition will actually take place, however, business mogul Harris Aslam was given three years to begin the work as outlined by council planners.

Conversation