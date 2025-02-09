More than £30k raised for family of ‘beautiful mum’ killed in Isle of Lewis crash

More than £30,000 has been raised for the family of a “beautiful mum” who died after being hit by a van on the Isle of Lewis.

Jodie Mitchell, 32, from South Bragar, was involved in the crash on the A858 at North Shawbost at around 4.45pm on Friday.

She was taken to Western Isles Hospital where she died a short time later.

A fundraiser has now been launched online to support her family.

At the time of writing, more than £32,000 has been donated in less than a day with hundreds of people contributing.

Organiser Laura Stewart wrote on the page: “In the event of (Friday’s) tragic event, we would all like to show the family our support.

“While the family try to process the loss of a beautiful mum, daughter, sister and auntie, cousin and friend, we can show our support by covering any financial costs and help them get through this difficult time.”

Fundraiser hails ‘generosity’ as thousands raised in memory of Isle of Lewis mum

Later in the day, Laura posted: “There is no words for the generosity of this island.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

“Dina and family will be so grateful. Love to you all.”

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “We are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.

“Please also check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation then make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2602 of Friday, February 7.