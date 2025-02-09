A9 closed in both directions after crash at Dornoch Bridge

The A9 is currently closed in both directions following a crash at Dornoch Bridge.

According to Traffic Scotland, the collision took place just before 6pm today, Sunday, February 9.

Road users are advised to use an alternative route.

At the moment, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

