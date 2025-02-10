New images of blaze-hit Savile property in Glen Coe as call made for ‘quick demolition’

Images taken today after a fire in a shed at the former home of Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe show that only a part of the structure has been destroyed.

As police launch an investigation into the fire, calls are being made for a “quick demolition” of the disgraced TV presenter’s former home.

Emergency services were called to the property on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for nine hours.

Allt-na-Reigh was the home of paedophile Savile, who lived there from 1998 until his death in 2011.

It was also previously owned by renowned climber, search and rescue team member and author Hamish MacInnes.

Blaze at Savile’s former home in Glen Coe

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

After Savile’s death, the bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder.

It was sold in 2021 to retail tycoon Harris Aslam, director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail for £335,500.

Planning permission to demolish the cottage was eventually granted in June 2024.

Cottage stands in stark contrast to the beauty of Glen Coe

The cottage, which has been repeatedly vandalised, stands in stark contrast to the outstanding natural beauty of Glen Coe.

It sits beside the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road and has been defaced with offensive slogans over the past 13 years.

Despite this, the structure still stands, exposed to the elements after boards covering doors and windows were removed.

Outbuildings only yards from the cottage have been destroyed in the fire, although the roof and brick walls remain standing.

Mattresses, debris, and charcoal can be seen inside the shed, which no longer has any doors.

The cottage is also exposed to the elements, with broken windows and double doors removed.

Only a bath and a sink remain inside the property.

Renovation plans for site of Glen Coe cottage

Mr Aslam wants to replace the dwelling. He also wants to renovate and alter the outbuilding.

In memory of Mr MacInnes, he plans to call the dwelling the Hamish House.

Mr MacInnes created the Pterodactyl ice axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide while living at the site.

It was hoped work would have begun on the site in 2024. But there are no signs that any has taken place at Allt-na-Reigh.

There are plans for a commemorative plaque to be installed to honour the achievements of Mr MacInnes.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Andrew Baxter said he wanted the property demolished 10 years ago and repeats that call today.

Mr Baxter, who lives nearby in Kinlochleven, said: “I am saddened that the house has been targeted once again, but I am not surprised.

“This has long been a blot on the landscape since the appalling behaviour of Savile was first revealed.

‘We need to move on’

“When the house was first vandalised over a decade ago, I was vilified by some for suggesting it should be demolished as it would continue to be a focus for people’s disgust.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, it seems some people can’t break the link with this vile man.

“We need to move on, and I hope now the new owners have permission for demolition and a new home to be built, they move as quickly as possible.

“I suspect only then can the ghost of Savile finally be exorcised from Glen Coe.”

Investigation by Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Saturday, 8 February, 2025, officers received a report of a fire at a property by the A82 near Glencoe.

“The road between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge was closed and later reopened.

“Inquiries into the fire are ongoing.”

The spokesperson continued: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2630 of February 8 2025.”

We have asked Mr Aslam for a comment.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.