Highlands & Islands

A9 speed limit slashed for THREE YEARS to make way for dualling works

A 20mph speed reduction will be imposed from next month.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars travelling on A9 near Moy.
A 40mph speed limit is being introduced on the A9 between Moy and Tomatin as the next phase of dualling gets underway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Motorists will endure a 20mph speed reduction on the A9 for the next three years as the latest phase of dualling gets under way.

Transport bosses are slashing the 60mph national speed limit to 40mph as groundworks on the Inverness to Perth road begin.

The measures are being implemented as dualling works on the Tomatin to Moy section of the carriageway begin.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop accepts the measures will mean delays and increased journey times.

She adds, however, that the speed reduction is necessary to maintain safety for both workers and motorists on the A9.

Speed limit to change in March for A9 dualling works

Changes to the speed limit will come into effect from March 10 and remain in place until Spring 2028.

Temporary safety cameras are also to be introduced to encourage compliance with the 40mph speed limit.

Traffic on the A9 near Moy.
A9 motorists are being warned to expect three years of speed restrictions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Overnight works to mark start of dualling works

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “While the reduced speed limit will mean that journeys take a little longer as construction work proceeds, this is a vital contribution to ensuring the safety of road users and construction workers.

“I encourage all road users to plan their journeys ahead of time and adhere to the speed limit as they travel through the works area.”

Motorists are being warned of overnight disruption as work on the long-overdue project begins.

Temporary traffic lights and a convoy system will be in place for 10 nights, beginning March 10, between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.

Workers will be on-site from Sunday evening to Saturday morning, with no work on Saturday nights.

During this time, temporary barriers will be installed to narrow lanes and create working space.

Dominick Cafferkey, project manager for Transport Scotland said: “We ask all road users to take care on approach to the area and to observe and obey all signage.

“We thank motorists for their patience while these essential temporary traffic management measures are in place.”

