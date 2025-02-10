Feral pigs spotted roaming Cairngorms National Park after suspected illegal release

Feral pigs are believed to have been illegally released in the Cairngorms National Park.

The animals were spotted in the Uath Lochans area, between Insh and Glen Feshie, on Monday.

It is believed the pigs, described as “relatively domesticated”, have been released into the park illegally.

The park authority has said it is working alongside partners, including NatureScot, to establish where they came from.

It has not been confirmed how many pigs have been spotted in the area, between Kingussie and Kincraig.

Teams from Forestry and Land Scotland are currently working to track down and trap the pigs.

Feral pigs in the Cairngorms

Last year, landowners and farmers in the Highlands spoke out about the “out of control” boar population in the region.

Thousands of the feral pigs roam freely around the Great Glen, with sightings even reported less than a mile from Inverness city centre.

Gamekeepers from Highland Deer Management told The Press and Journal the number of boars was “growing and growing”.

A statement shared by the park authority today says: “We are aware that feral pigs have been spotted in an area of the Cairngorms National Park near Uath Lochans.

“The park authority is working closely with partners – including NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland – to ascertain the full facts on the ground.

“Forestry and Land Scotland is currently attempting to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release.

“The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

Lynx ‘illegally’ released in same area

News of the latest “illegal” release of animals in the Cairngorms comes just weeks after four lynx were let loose within the same area.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed all four animals were starved when they were captured last month near Dell of Killiehuntly.

One of the cats died while the other three were sent to be quarantined at Edinburgh Zoo.

Police have since launched a criminal investigation into the release of the lynx.