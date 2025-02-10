Feral pigs spotted roaming Cairngorms National Park after suspected illegal release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Feral pigs spotted roaming Cairngorms National Park after suspected illegal release

The animals were seen in an area near Kingussie on Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Cairngorm National Park sign
The animals have been spotted in the Cairngorms National Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Feral pigs are believed to have been illegally released in the Cairngorms National Park.

The animals were spotted in the Uath Lochans area, between Insh and Glen Feshie, on Monday.

It is believed the pigs, described as “relatively domesticated”, have been released into the park illegally.

The park authority has said it is working alongside partners, including NatureScot, to establish where they came from.

It has not been confirmed how many pigs have been spotted in the area, between Kingussie and Kincraig.

Teams from Forestry and Land Scotland are currently working to track down and trap the pigs.

Wild Boar in the Highlands
Wild boar are “spotted day and night in the Highlands”. This pig was spotted last year. Image: Highland Deer Management.

Feral pigs in the Cairngorms

Last year, landowners and farmers in the Highlands spoke out about the “out of control” boar population in the region.

Thousands of the feral pigs roam freely around the Great Glen, with sightings even reported less than a mile from Inverness city centre.

Gamekeepers from Highland Deer Management told The Press and Journal the number of boars was “growing and growing”.

A statement shared by the park authority today says: “We are aware that feral pigs have been spotted in an area of the Cairngorms National Park near Uath Lochans.

“The park authority is working closely with partners – including NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland – to ascertain the full facts on the ground.

“Forestry and Land Scotland is currently attempting to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release.

“The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

Lynx ‘illegally’ released in same area

A large hunt was undertaken to find the two sets of lynx last month. Image: RZSS

News of the latest “illegal” release of animals in the Cairngorms comes just weeks after four lynx were let loose within the same area.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed all four animals were starved when they were captured last month near Dell of Killiehuntly.

One of the cats died while the other three were sent to be quarantined at Edinburgh Zoo.

Police have since launched a criminal investigation into the release of the lynx.

