Bank to become Fort William restaurant and education centre to be built on Mull estate

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

And it joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for the Virgin Bank in Fort William and proposals for an Onich first-floor restaurant to become staff accommodation.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for offices and a workshop at Mill Park.

On Mull, there is a plan for Torosay House to become an educational hub with guest accommodation.

Virgin Bank in Fort William to become a restaurant

Zakariya Holdings Ltd has made an application to Highland Council to convert the former Virgin Money/Clydesdale Bank on Fort William’s High Street into a restaurant.

Plans show they want to seat 50 diners in the new restaurant.

The plans were lodged on February 5 and validated last week.

Architects Kearney Donald Partnership say there will be minor alterations required to the exterior to allow easy access from Fort William High Street, with access onto Monzie Square.

At the rear of the property, a fully working professional kitchen will be installed.

In papers lodged with the council, it states the front of the building “will be reclad, to provide a modern, clean appearance to dated and worn existing façade enhancing Fort William townscape”.

The designs also include a “pedestrian door and side screen”, illuminated signs and a canopy for outdoor seating.

A “gated protective barrier is to be installed to secure the external area from the public pavement”.

The papers continue: “The restaurant will be open to the public between the hours of 8am and 11pm.

“All scheduled deliveries will occur prior to 11am daily to ensure a quality product.”

Recycling and waste collections are proposed to take place twice a week, prior to 9am.

The plans note that the development “is in accordance where the re-use of a vacant building within a town centre”.

A supporting statement adds that the change of use adds to viability and vitality of the area” and will “improve economic and social resiliency”.

Torosay Estate on Mull to have an education hub

Following decades as a typical hill farm, Torosay Hills Estate on Mull changed hands in 2016.

Under new ownership, the estate embarked on a rewilding journey to become a “model of sustainability and a beacon for biodiversity”.

This week the estate is moving to the next stage of its development by lodging an application with Argyll and Bute Council for the erection of an educational hub and four guest cabins, together with private drainage systems.

The plans were lodged on February 4 and validated the following day.

The estate has planted 750,000 native trees, installed a network of internal tracks to enhance access and provided deer fencing to control grazing within three native woodland zones created on the expansive 8,000-acre landholding.

The estate now wants to share experiences and inspire the public with land management practices that “are critical to realising its objectives”.

The aim is to achieve a self-sufficient estate – and one that provides local year-round employment and “champions biodiversity within a sustainable model, capable of replication across the country”.

In papers lodged with the planning application, it states: “The estate works to a 150-year long vision.

“Within that framework, critical next steps are the formation of an educational hub and workshop space for practical sessions, accommodation units for group retreats and events focussed on biodiversity enhancement and rewilding, and provision of sufficient residential units to accommodate local workers to fulfil the jobs that are being created.”

Offices and worship for Mill Park in Oban

Oban Joinery Services have made an application to Argyll and Bute Council for planning permission for offices and a workshop at Mill Lane in Oban.

The application for the site is on land that was home to a former builders merchant’s store and yard.

Plans drawn up by Beaton and McMurchy Architects show there will be one large building with a division internally to provide offices and a large workshop area.

The plans are for 5 Millpark Lane on Millpark Road, on the outskirts of the town centre.

The site is approximately 0.38 hectares or almost 5,000 sq ft. It will have 15 car parking spaces.

The applicants have not had a pre-planning application discussion with Argyll and Bute Council and say they “don’t know” if there is a flood risk at the site.

Onich restaurant to become staff accommodation

A further application for the conversion of the existing first-floor restaurant at The Corran at Onich to create four letting or staff bedrooms has been lodged with Highland Council.

The hotel is near the Corran Ferry slip.

The application was lodged on January 25 and validated on February 4.

John Man has asked permission from planners to renew an application to undertake the conversion, permission that he first received in November 2020.

The restaurant is currently used as a storage area with a staff room.

There is already a 20-space car park on the land associated with the application.

What plans were decided upon this week:

Oban area

An application for a mews-type development behind Mountain Warehouse on George Street has been withdrawn.

Colryn on Corran Esplanade in Oban has been permitted to change the use of owners’ accommodation to form a dwellinghouse.

Fort William area

Glenfinnan House Hotel has had a retrospective planning application approved for the erection of a shed, BBQ hut and outdoor seating area for the sale of hot food.

