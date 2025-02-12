Bank to become Fort William restaurant and education centre to be built on Mull estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank to become Fort William restaurant and education centre to be built on Mull estate

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

By Louise Glen

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

And it joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for the Virgin Bank in Fort William and proposals for an Onich first-floor restaurant to become staff accommodation.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for offices and a workshop at Mill Park.

On Mull, there is a plan for Torosay House to become an educational hub with guest accommodation.

Virgin Bank in Fort William to become a restaurant

Banca in Fort William. Image: Zakariya Holdings Ltd/ Highland Council.

Zakariya Holdings Ltd has made an application to Highland Council to convert the former Virgin Money/Clydesdale Bank on Fort William’s High Street into a restaurant.

Plans show they want to seat 50 diners in the new restaurant.

The plans were lodged on February 5 and validated last week.

Architects Kearney Donald Partnership say there will be minor alterations required to the exterior to allow easy access from Fort William High Street, with access onto Monzie Square.

At the rear of the property, a fully working professional kitchen will be installed.

In papers lodged with the council, it states the front of the building “will be reclad, to provide a modern, clean appearance to dated and worn existing façade enhancing Fort William townscape”.

The designs also include a “pedestrian door and side screen”, illuminated signs and a canopy for outdoor seating.

Plans for a new eaterie in Fort William. Image: Zakariya Holdings Ltd/ Highland Council.

A “gated protective barrier is to be installed to secure the external area from the public pavement”.

The papers continue: “The restaurant will be open to the public between the hours of 8am and 11pm.

“All scheduled deliveries will occur prior to 11am daily to ensure a quality product.”

Recycling and waste collections are proposed to take place twice a week, prior to 9am.

The plans note that the development “is in accordance where the re-use of a vacant building within a town centre”.

A supporting statement adds that the change of use adds to viability and vitality of the area” and will “improve economic and social resiliency”.

Torosay Estate on Mull to have an education hub

Following decades as a typical hill farm, Torosay Hills Estate on Mull changed hands in 2016.

Under new ownership, the estate embarked on a rewilding journey to become a “model of sustainability and a beacon for biodiversity”.

This week the estate is moving to the next stage of its development by lodging an application with Argyll and Bute Council for the erection of an educational hub and four guest cabins, together with private drainage systems.

The plans were lodged on February 4 and validated the following day.

The estate has planted 750,000 native trees, installed a network of internal tracks to enhance access and provided deer fencing to control grazing within three native woodland zones created on the expansive 8,000-acre landholding.

The estate now wants to share experiences and inspire the public with land management practices that “are critical to realising its objectives”.

The aim is to achieve a self-sufficient estate – and one that provides local year-round employment and “champions biodiversity within a sustainable model, capable of replication across the country”.

In papers lodged with the planning application, it states: “The estate works to a 150-year long vision.

The land on Torosay Estate is earmarked for an education hub. Image: Torosay Estate/Argyll and Bute Council.

“Within that framework, critical next steps are the formation of an educational hub and workshop space for practical sessions, accommodation units for group retreats and events focussed on biodiversity enhancement and rewilding, and provision of sufficient residential units to accommodate local workers to fulfil the jobs that are being created.”

Offices and worship for Mill Park in Oban

An application for offices and a workshop for Oban Joinery Services has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/Beaton and McMurchy.

Oban Joinery Services have made an application to Argyll and Bute Council for planning permission for offices and a workshop at Mill Lane in Oban.

The application for the site is on land that was home to a former builders merchant’s store and yard.

Plans drawn up by Beaton and McMurchy Architects show there will be one large building with a division internally to provide offices and a large workshop area.

The plans are for 5 Millpark Lane on Millpark Road, on the outskirts of the town centre.

The site is approximately 0.38 hectares or almost 5,000 sq ft. It will have 15 car parking spaces.

The applicants have not had a pre-planning application discussion with Argyll and Bute Council and say they “don’t know” if there is a flood risk at the site.

Onich restaurant to become staff accommodation

Plans for staff accommodation in Onich. Image: John Man/ Highland Council.

A further application for the conversion of the existing first-floor restaurant at The Corran at Onich to create four letting or staff bedrooms has been lodged with Highland Council.

The hotel is near the Corran Ferry slip.

The application was lodged on January 25 and validated on February 4.

John Man has asked permission from planners to renew an application to undertake the conversion, permission that he first received in November 2020.

The restaurant is currently used as a storage area with a staff room.

There is already a 20-space car park on the land associated with the application.

What plans were decided upon this week:

Oban area

An application for a mews-type development behind Mountain Warehouse on George Street has been withdrawn.

Colryn on Corran Esplanade in Oban has been permitted to change the use of owners’ accommodation to form a dwellinghouse.

Fort William area

Glenfinnan House Hotel has had a retrospective planning application approved for the erection of a shed, BBQ hut and outdoor seating area for the sale of hot food.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

Conversation