‘Stay away’ warning as search for feral pigs in the Cairngorms enters second day

The search for a number of feral pigs believed to have been illegally released in the Cairngorms National Park has entered its second day.

The Park’s authority released a statement on Monday evening saying they were launching a search for the animals in the Inch area.

However, searchers have not been able to provide an exact location of the animals.

The search is being led by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) crews assisted by NatureScot.

FLS staff are currently on the ground working to trace the pigs.

The institution has warned the public to “stay away” from the area while the search is ongoing.

Forestry and Land Scotland North Region Area Wildlife Manager Tom Cameron said:

“FLS staff are currently on the ground working to locate and contain the pigs.

“From the behaviour and actions of the animals, it is apparent that these are domesticated pigs

“The hope is we can live trap the group using a corral trapping system.

“Once caught, FLS will take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them.

“It is important to contain the pigs. This is for their own welfare and because we don’t know their origin or whether there is the potential for them to spread any disease across domesticated livestock in the area.

“As we work to confirm the exact location of the pigs, we are asking people to stay away from the area so the animals are not unduly stressed or startled.”

A NatureScot spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of sightings of feral pigs in the Insh area.

“Forestry and Land Scotland are leading on trapping these animals.

“We are liaising with partner agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area.

“We understand that Police Scotland has also been informed of the situation.”

Anyone who comes across the feral pigs is encouraged to report the sighting on 0300 067 6100.