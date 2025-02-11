‘Stay away’ warning as search for feral pigs in the Cairngorms enters second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘Stay away’ warning as search for feral pigs in the Cairngorms enters second day

The exact location of the illegally released animals is not known at this time.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Wild Boar in the Highlands
Several feral pigs have illegally been released in the Cairngorms. Image: Highland Deer Management

The search for a number of feral pigs believed to have been illegally released in the Cairngorms National Park has entered its second day.

The Park’s authority released a statement on Monday evening saying they were launching a search for the animals in the Inch area.

However, searchers have not been able to provide an exact location of the animals.

The search is being led by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) crews assisted by NatureScot.

FLS staff are currently on the ground working to trace the pigs.

The institution has warned the public to “stay away” from the area while the search is ongoing.

Forestry and Land Scotland North Region Area Wildlife Manager Tom Cameron said:

“FLS staff are currently on the ground working to locate and contain the pigs.

“From the behaviour and actions of the animals, it is apparent that these are domesticated pigs

“The hope is we can live trap the group using a corral trapping system.

“Once caught, FLS will take advice from NatureScot and Police Scotland on what to do with them.

“It is important to contain the pigs. This is for their own welfare and because we don’t know their origin or whether there is the potential for them to spread any disease across domesticated livestock in the area.

“As we work to confirm the exact location of the pigs, we are asking people to stay away from the area so the animals are not unduly stressed or startled.”

Unanswered questions as feral pigs released in the Cairngorms

A NatureScot spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of sightings of feral pigs in the Insh area.

“Forestry and Land Scotland are leading on trapping these animals.

“We are liaising with partner agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area.

“We understand that Police Scotland has also been informed of the situation.”

Anyone who comes across the feral pigs is encouraged to report the sighting on 0300 067 6100.

