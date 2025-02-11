Watch: Dramatic footage as humpback whale gets caught in Skye fishing net

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch: Dramatic footage as humpback whale gets caught in Skye fishing net

Fishermen Bally Philp and Haydn MacKenzie came to the rescue of the whale.

By Michelle Henderson

Dramatic aerial footage has captured the moments in which a stricken whale was saved off the coast of Skye.

The young humpback was swimming to the north-east of the island on Sunday morning when it became entangled in creel fishing gear.

Having viewed video footage, staff from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) prepared to make the six-hour journey west to its aid as they believed the whale had become entangled in the end line.

But nearby creel fishermen Bally Philip and Haydn Mackenzie had by then received a video showing a much more concerning tale playing out.

The clip showed the whale stranded in about 35 metres of water, struggling to reach the surface after becoming entangled within the creel gear.

Highland creel fishermen Bally Philip and Haydn Mackenzie hanging over the edge of their vessel.
Highland creel fishermen Bally Philip and Haydn Mackenzie wasted no time in freeing the humpback whale. Image: Anthony Rigell.

Concerned for its safety, skipper Bally felt the rescue was “time crucial” and made haste to the whale’s location.

Race against time to save humpback whale

Bally and Haydn  – who were trained by the Scottish Entanglement Alliance (SEA, based at the University of Glasgow) – took about an hour to reach the scene.

They met with volunteers and wasted no time in setting about freeing the whale.

Using the winch onboard their vessel, the fishermen carefully peeled back the gear to relieve the weight from the whale’s tail.

The humpback shale became stranded after becoming entangled in creel gear. Image: Anthony Rigell.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Bally detailed the events of the rescue operation, stressing time was of the essence.

“When we arrived on the scene, we had a quick meeting and we all agreed that the whale was in more danger than the original assessment and we should act aright away,” he said.

“We resolved to pick up the creel ends – there is a buoy at the end of the creels – and the original idea wasn’t necessarily to disentangle the whale straight away but was to lift the weight off the whale to make sure it was able to reach the surface easily.

“We hauled the gear very, very slowly, keeping an eye on how the whale was getting on the whole time. You don’t want it to panic.

One simple cut and the net came away

“It became obvious the whale was getting lighter as it were – we were relieving the weight that it was previously holding itself.

“We kept hauling the gear and eventually we could see the whale was close by and it was a very easy thing to untangle.

“We just needed one simple cut with a knife, so we disentangled it there and then.”

Bally added: “It didn’t make any sense to wait for the official disentanglement team.

“We were in very calm weather conditions.

“The water was crystal clear and you could see how the whale was behaving, so it was about as easy and good as a disentanglement could possibly get.”

<br />The whale thrashed its tail after being rescued. Image: Anthony Rigell.

The skipper said the juvenile whale thrashed its tail before swimming away with ease – a euphoric sight for all involved.

Bally added: “You can’t get a better feeling than knowing you have helped save the life of such a precious creature.

“It was very uplifting, especially because until it does swim away free, you are thinking to yourself “My goodness, this creature could drown”.

“When it swims away free, then you know it has been a successful mission.”

Training fishermen in disentanglement techniques

Bally, who has been a skipper for more than three decades, says operations of this nature require specialised training.

“That is something he hopes more fishermen will have access to in the future.

He said: “I don’t think people who don’t have any training should really be attempting to disentangle whales because they are potentially very dangerous.

“And it’s easy to make a mistake.

“You have to ensure every piece of rope is off the animal.

“If the animal swims away free and still has a little bit of rope wrapped around it, that bit of rope could constrict and amputate a limb or kill the animal.

“It’s really fundamentally important that you have a cutting plan.

“For us, it was quite simple because there was only one cut required but for slightly more complex entanglements, you have to decide what order you are going to cut things in.”

Through his work with the Scottish Creel Fisherman’s Federation, Bally is collaborating with the Scottish Entanglement Alliance to provide trials on negatively buoyant rope while gathering funding to host another disentanglement course.

The Highland skipper says the training course is important to “make sure there are more people able to respond to another incident like this”.

Conversation