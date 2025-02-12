Urgent surgery needed for Oban dad with hole in heart ‘bigger than doctors expected’

Oban man Scott Rowan has been told the hole in his heart is “significantly larger” than expected and that he urgently needs an operation to prevent a stroke.

The young dad of two said he was hoping that as soon as £20,000 is raised for the operation, he can have the procedure within six weeks.

Mr Rowan, 33, who lives with his partner, Courteney Mclukie, and children Amber, 5, and one-year-old Effie, has had to give up work as a commercial diver due to his condition.

He has a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

That means he has a hole between the left and right atria upper chambers of the heart.

This hole exists in everyone before birth, but in most people, it closes shortly after being born.

Specialist appointment brings devastating news

The Press and Journal told Mr Rowan’s story in June 2024, when he explained that he was refused an appointment to see a specialist on the NHS.

That was despite a family history of devastating strokes.

He was forced to pay privately to see a specialist in Bristol.

That appointment took place on Tuesday, and what the family discovered was much worse than expected.

Ms Mclukie, said: “Today, during our visit to Bristol for an echo-dot scan, we received some devastating news.

“Scott’s hole in his heart is significantly larger than we ever anticipated.

“This means the risk of a stroke is much higher. It feels like we’re living in a constant state of worry.

The thought of anything happening to him is unbearable

Scott has been advised to stay as active as possible, but he has to wear compression socks whenever he’s sitting down or driving to prevent blood clots.”

Ms Mclukie continued: “This situation has turned our lives upside down, bringing stress, tears, job loss, and an overwhelming sense of fear.

“It’s heartbreaking to see someone so full of life and love being forced to give up a career he cherished, all because of this health issue.

“Scott is not just my partner—he’s a devoted father to our two beautiful girls. The thought of anything happening to him is unbearable.”

With a family history of strokes and heart attacks, Mr Rowan has been told he is at even greater risk.

She added: “We know that this procedure is the key to restoring his health and giving him a chance to live a normal life again.

“The road to recovery will take about three months, and during that time, we want him to focus on healing, not financial stress.”

More than £7,000 raised to help close hole in heart

The family needs to raise £20,000 to pay for the procedure and has set up a campaign on GoFundMe.

In the first 12 hours, they raised more than £7,000.

Ms Mclukie said: “Your support, no matter how big or small, will make a world of difference to our family.”

Mr Rowan thanked everyone for their generosity.

He said: “We are so grateful for how quickly people have donated.

“Courteney put up the post at about 9pm last night, and we have already reached more than £7,000.”

Asked how he was feeling after receiving the news of the larger-than-expected hole in his heart, he said: “I’m OK. Though I try not to let things get to me!

“I just have to keep fit and positive.

“As soon as we have the money, I can have my operation within six weeks, so I am focusing on that.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.