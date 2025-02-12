Wick High School pays tribute after death of ‘kind and gentle’ S4 pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick High School pays tribute after death of ‘kind and gentle’ S4 pupil

The school announced the tragic news on its website.

By Ross Hempseed
Wide shot of Wick High School.
Wick High School. Image: Sandy McCook.

Wick High School has announced the tragic news that one of its pupils has died, paying tribute to them as a “kind, gentle and quiet young person”.

The school accommodates more than 700 pupils across Caithness.

On Tuesday, February 11, it announced the passing of S4 pupil Kaden Askew.

A statement on the school’s website read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of 15-year-old Kaden Askew, one of our S4 pupils.

“Kaden was a kind, gentle and quiet young person, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Kaden’s family, friends and everyone affected by this loss.”

The tragic news was also shared on the school’s Facebook page, where many people have left condolences.

‘Kind, gentle and quiet young person’

One comment said: “My heart goes out to his family, especially his mum. No parent should have to bury a child.”

Another read: “Poor wee soul. Thoughts with his family & friends at this very difficult time. He was a lovely boy. Sleep tight, wee man.”

The school also announced, “support is available for any pupils or staff who may need it during this difficult time”.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 15-year-old male having taken unwell at a property on Seaforth Avenue around 11.40am on Tuesday, February 11.

“Emergency services attended and they were taken to Caithness General Hospital where they later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

