Wick High School pays tribute after death of ‘kind and gentle’ S4 pupil

Wick High School has announced the tragic news that one of its pupils has died, paying tribute to them as a “kind, gentle and quiet young person”.

The school accommodates more than 700 pupils across Caithness.

On Tuesday, February 11, it announced the passing of S4 pupil Kaden Askew.

A statement on the school’s website read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of 15-year-old Kaden Askew, one of our S4 pupils.

“Kaden was a kind, gentle and quiet young person, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Kaden’s family, friends and everyone affected by this loss.”

The tragic news was also shared on the school’s Facebook page, where many people have left condolences.

One comment said: “My heart goes out to his family, especially his mum. No parent should have to bury a child.”

Another read: “Poor wee soul. Thoughts with his family & friends at this very difficult time. He was a lovely boy. Sleep tight, wee man.”

The school also announced, “support is available for any pupils or staff who may need it during this difficult time”.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 15-year-old male having taken unwell at a property on Seaforth Avenue around 11.40am on Tuesday, February 11.

“Emergency services attended and they were taken to Caithness General Hospital where they later died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”