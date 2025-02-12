Highland Patissier to hit the road – bringing sweet treats to your hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Patissier to hit the road – bringing sweet treats to your hometown

The confectioner is expanding by launching its own mobile shop. 

By Michelle Henderson
Abigail Rodriguez, owner of Highland Patissier, stands inside new black mobile shop
Highland Patissier is launching a new mobile shop. Image: Highland Patissier.

A Highland Patissier is hitting the open road to share its delicacies in hometowns far and wide.

The confectioner is expanding by launching its own mobile shop.

The family-run business, which has been run up until now from the village of Edderton near Tain, has traditionally traded through pop-up shops, hosted at a range of locations across the Highlands.

Now, owner Abigail Rodriguez has unveiled their “exciting” new venture as they prepare to hit the road in the coming weeks.

Sharing the news on social media, they uploaded a series of images of their new mobile shop, excited for the adventure that lies ahead.

They wrote: “We’ve taken a big step forward—we’ve bought a mobile shop! Soon, we’ll be bringing our cakes, artisanal tarts, and handmade chocolates directly to you.

“We’re aiming to start trading by the end of February, and we’d love to hear from you—where should we take our mobile shop? Let us know in the comments or send us a message.

“We can’t wait to hit the road and share our sweet creations with more of you. Stay tuned for updates.”

Picture of Highland Patissier new mobile shop, which is painted black and decorated with gold writing.
The business’s new mobile shop is due to be up and running by the end of the month. Image: Highland Patissier.

Customers lay out roadmap for Highland business

Fans of Highland Patissier have taken to the comments to share their delight over the plans and congratulate the owners while outlining the various places they would like them to visit.

Aviemore, Strathpeffer Pavillion, Nairn and Forres are among the suggestions made in the comments.

Meanwhile, a trip to the north-east could be on the cards, with some requesting their presence in Ellon, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Oldmeldrum and Inverurie.

Diane Cormack is hoping the team heads east to share their delicacies in Grampian.

She wrote: “Wow congrats. Can you come to Aberdeen or some of the markets down this way please? I absolutely love your patisserie.”

Annie MacDonald added: “Congratulations. Wishing you great success with your shop.”

‘Wishing you every success in the new venture’

Sarah MacDonald said her girls will be delighted by the news, writing: “Yay. Congratulations. Surely easier for us to get tarts much more now. My girls will be delighted.”

Yvonne Fraser Wrote, “Love, love, love this. Wishing you every success in the new venture. You’ve worked so hard for the next step for Highland Patissier.”

Fiona Pheby congratulated owner Abbie on her new business venture.

She wrote: “Abbie I’m so pleased for you. Congratulations and well done on this new step forward for your lovely business.”

