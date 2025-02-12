Highland Patissier to hit the road – bringing sweet treats to your hometown

A Highland Patissier is hitting the open road to share its delicacies in hometowns far and wide.

The confectioner is expanding by launching its own mobile shop.

The family-run business, which has been run up until now from the village of Edderton near Tain, has traditionally traded through pop-up shops, hosted at a range of locations across the Highlands.

Now, owner Abigail Rodriguez has unveiled their “exciting” new venture as they prepare to hit the road in the coming weeks.

Sharing the news on social media, they uploaded a series of images of their new mobile shop, excited for the adventure that lies ahead.

They wrote: “We’ve taken a big step forward—we’ve bought a mobile shop! Soon, we’ll be bringing our cakes, artisanal tarts, and handmade chocolates directly to you.

“We’re aiming to start trading by the end of February, and we’d love to hear from you—where should we take our mobile shop? Let us know in the comments or send us a message.

“We can’t wait to hit the road and share our sweet creations with more of you. Stay tuned for updates.”

Customers lay out roadmap for Highland business

Fans of Highland Patissier have taken to the comments to share their delight over the plans and congratulate the owners while outlining the various places they would like them to visit.

Aviemore, Strathpeffer Pavillion, Nairn and Forres are among the suggestions made in the comments.

Meanwhile, a trip to the north-east could be on the cards, with some requesting their presence in Ellon, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Oldmeldrum and Inverurie.

Diane Cormack is hoping the team heads east to share their delicacies in Grampian.

She wrote: “Wow congrats. Can you come to Aberdeen or some of the markets down this way please? I absolutely love your patisserie.”

Annie MacDonald added: “Congratulations. Wishing you great success with your shop.”

‘Wishing you every success in the new venture’

Sarah MacDonald said her girls will be delighted by the news, writing: “Yay. Congratulations. Surely easier for us to get tarts much more now. My girls will be delighted.”

Yvonne Fraser Wrote, “Love, love, love this. Wishing you every success in the new venture. You’ve worked so hard for the next step for Highland Patissier.”

Fiona Pheby congratulated owner Abbie on her new business venture.

She wrote: “Abbie I’m so pleased for you. Congratulations and well done on this new step forward for your lovely business.”