Exclusive: Building warrant needed but Jimmy Savile cottage owner vows to demolish as soon as possible

The owners of the former home of Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe have vowed to demolish it as soon as possible.

Despite complications over a building warrant to begin work on the site, the Aslam family, who own the site, say they will start construction as early as this spring.

A fire at the weekend partially destroyed an outbuilding at the cottage.

A spokesperson for the Aslam family said today, “We understand the outbuilding at Allt-na-Reigh caught fire over the weekend, leading to notable disruption to the A82 and requiring emergency services to attend the site.”

Savile house demolition plans

The family thanked emergency services for attending the scene of the fire, noting that no one had been hurt.

After Savile’s death, the bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder.

It was sold in 2021 to retail tycoon Harris Aslam for £335,500.

Aslam is the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

The spokesman continued: “Planning permission for the demolition of the existing cottage was approved in June 2024 alongside approval for a contemporary, architecturally refined residence which harmonizes with the rugged beauty of what is probably the most breathtaking scenery in Scotland.”

Aslam family plans to name cottage Hamish House

The family wants to name the new cottage Hamish House.

The spokesman continued: “While we have been in the process of securing a building warrant for the proposed works, recent events have accelerated our engagement with Highland Council’s building standards team to ensure the site is made safe as a matter of urgency.

“Given the delicate nature of the surrounding environment and the exemplary design of the project, specialist construction methods will be required, which means the development will take time.

“However, we are fully committed to beginning demolition as soon as possible, with the broader redevelopment targeted to commence in Spring / Summer 2025.

“We appreciate the public interest in the site, especially given Hamish MacInnes’ prior ownership. But we kindly ask that the public do not attempt to access the area.”

Allt-na-Reigh was the home of paedophile Savile, who lived there from 1998 until his death in 2011.

It was also previously owned by renowned climber, search and rescue team member and author Hamish MacInnes.

We have asked Highland Council to comment.

