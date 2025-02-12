Exclusive: Building warrant needed but Jimmy Savile cottage owner vows to demolish as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Building warrant needed but Jimmy Savile cottage owner vows to demolish as soon as possible

The Aslam family have asked people to stay away from the area.

The new owner of the site said that they are hoping to get going with works on the new Hamish House this year. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The owners of the former home of Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe have vowed to demolish it as soon as possible.

Despite complications over a building warrant to begin work on the site, the Aslam family, who own the site, say they will start construction as early as this spring.

A fire at the weekend partially destroyed an outbuilding at the cottage.

A spokesperson for the Aslam family said today, “We understand the outbuilding at Allt-na-Reigh caught fire over the weekend, leading to notable disruption to the A82 and requiring emergency services to attend the site.”

Fire at outbuildings of the former home of Jimmy Savile in Glen Coe.
Jimmy Savile’s former home at Allt-Na-Reigh in Glen Coe after shed fire. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Savile house demolition plans

The family thanked emergency services for attending the scene of the fire, noting that no one had been hurt.

After Savile’s death, the bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000 by a Glasgow-based builder.

Greens retail boss Harris Aslam. Image: Supplied by Greens.

It was sold in 2021 to retail tycoon Harris Aslam for £335,500.

Aslam is the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

The spokesman continued: “Planning permission for the demolition of the existing cottage was approved in June 2024 alongside approval for a contemporary, architecturally refined residence which harmonizes with the rugged beauty of what is probably the most breathtaking scenery in Scotland.”

Aslam family plans to name cottage Hamish House

The family wants to name the new cottage Hamish House.

The spokesman continued: “While we have been in the process of securing a building warrant for the proposed works, recent events have accelerated our engagement with Highland Council’s building standards team to ensure the site is made safe as a matter of urgency.

Jimmy Savile former home in Glen Coe is open to the elements after a fire.
The walls at the property have been defaced. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

“Given the delicate nature of the surrounding environment and the exemplary design of the project, specialist construction methods will be required, which means the development will take time.

“However, we are fully committed to beginning demolition as soon as possible, with the broader redevelopment targeted to commence in Spring / Summer 2025.

“We appreciate the public interest in the site, especially given Hamish MacInnes’ prior ownership. But we kindly ask that the public do not attempt to access the area.”

Allt-na-Reigh was the home of paedophile Savile, who lived there from 1998 until his death in 2011.

It was also previously owned by renowned climber, search and rescue team member and author Hamish MacInnes.

We have asked Highland Council to comment.

