Approved: Olive green coffee shack to be built outside Portree office block

It will be developed on grassland on the edge of Skye's busiest tourist street.

By Louise Glen
Coffee Shack plans for Portree in Skye
A Coffee Shack will be built in a Coffee Shack area in Portree. Image: Google Street View.

Plans have been approved for a coffee shack at the solicitors’ offices on Bridge Road in Portree.

The green-coloured Coffee Shack will be built on a piece of unused grassland next to the hostel and FMS Solicitors offices.

The application was approved this week.

The application was lodged by FMS Solicitors, on whose land the Coffee Shack will be built.

Skye Coffee Shack is ‘small in size’

Coffee Shack in Portree
Coffee Shack plans for Portree. Image: Donald MacSween/ FMS Solicitors.

The design is by Skye-based architect Donald MacSween, an associate of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

A planning statement presented to Highland Council said the shack will be green, in-keeping with other properties in Portree.

The papers state: “The client’s brief was to design a simple coffee shack to utilise the empty space at the side of their offices.

“The shack is small by its nature but is an appropriate scale for the space it is in. The neighbouring buildings on either side are austere, with a flat, unbroken street elevation.

“The gable end of the shack will face the road and help break up the flat, austere street elevation at this end of Bridge Road.

“The covered roof overhang of the shack is obviously a functional element but further helps to create a more interesting facade.”

Coffee Shack will be green in colour

Coffee Shop Portree
The Coffee Shack will be built on an unused grassy area in Portree. Image: Donald MacSween/ FMS Solicitors.

The statement continued: “The shack is proposed to be an olive-green tone. This is in response to the varied and colourful facades that exist along the length of Bridge Road. The olive-green tone is to be similar to the colour of Skye Batiks shop at the top end of the street.

“It is a fairly subtle green colour, but the intention is that the new shack picks up on the existing colour palette in and around Portree.

“The high school building, although not related to this street scene, has a similar green colour.”

No concerns about Portree coffee shack

Planning consultee Scottish Water said it had no concerns about the plans.

Highland Council’s environmental health officers said they had no objections to the plans.

However, officers did state that the premises would be required to comply with food safety and hygiene legislation.

In comments on Highland Council’s planning portal, officers said: “The applicant is required to contact the environmental health officer to discuss items including, but not limited to, the choice and fitting out of the internal materials, internal layout and flow of the premises, storage, food business registration, training, and documentation.”

Plans for the Coffee Shack were approved on Monday.

