NC500 camper vans could be BANNED from overnight stays in car parks

The ban is due to be voted on by councillors who blame 'anti-social behaviour' and littering by travellers.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Camper vans and motorhomes on the popular NC500 are a familiar sight in Sutherland. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.
All camper vans and motorhomes could be banned from staying overnight in some Sutherland car parks.

Sutherland councillors blame “anti-social behaviour” and “inappropriate waste disposal” as reasons for proposing a ban.

Overnight travellers staying at two Highland Council car parks in Sutherland could face new restrictions or even fines.

However, council officers have raised concerns the ban may have “unintended” consequences and could cost over £40,000 to enforce.

Camper vans staying in Sutherland could be directed to return to designated campsites. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Which car parks is the ban targeting?

There are two Highland Council car parks in Sutherland which can currently host camper vans for overnight stays at a cost of £10 a night.

These are in Durness and Golspie, and both lie on the well-known NC500 route.

Overnight visitors are only allowed to park for one night and then cannot return for 72 hours.

Highland Council’s car park in Durness, which could be subject to the ban. Supplied by Google Maps.

What would blocking overnight stays in Sutherland mean?

Daytime parking can continue as normal in the car parks, but overnight stays would start to be policed by the Council’s parking enforcement team.

Currently parking penalty charges are £100 but reduce to £50 if paid within the first 14 days.

Travellers intending to stay in the car parks will instead be directed to alternative “parking options” such as designated caravan or camping sites.

Campsite and caravan park owners have been vocal in describing the pressures council parking has had on their business.

Stopping in laybys may become more common if the ban is brought in. Image: SANDY McCOOK.

How much will it cost?

The proposed ban, brought forward by two of Ward 4’s councillors Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray, could cost up to £41k.

This is to cover the costs of enforcement officers to make regular visits to the car parks.

Council officers have estimated this could be as low as £4k to cover overtime for current staff, or up to £41k if a new member of staff is required.

Further changes to signs and markings, indicating overnight visitors are no longer welcome in the car parks, would cost an additional £1k.

Currently Sutherland are the only Highland committee considering the overnight ban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Council officers say ban could have ‘unintended’ consequences

Beyond the cost, council officers who reviewed the motion said there will be a number of “unintended” consequences as a result of the ban.

Officers stated camper vans that would have stayed in the parks could choose to park elsewhere or wild camp which may affect other rural areas.

They added the “displaced motorhomes” choosing to wild camp could have an “adverse impact” on biodiversity in the region.

However, officers admit that if the ban did reduce anti-social behaviour and waste in the region this would benefit the local rural community.

Councillors will vote on the proposals next week.

